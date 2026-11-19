According to Radebe, the process has since hit a screeching halt by delays in the release of funds by the Gauteng Sports Confederation.

By mid-November 2026, the calendar simply had a blank space where the marathon should have been. The factions remain locked in open conflict.

A statement issued by the Soweto Marathon Trust captured the bitterness that had poisoned the event. “This race belongs to the people of Soweto and to the Trust that has protected it for decades,” the statement read. “What happened in 2025 was a hijacking by a group that had no right to organise under our name. Until the courts and the provincial body recognise the true custodians, there can be no legitimate race. We will not allow the People’s Race to be stolen.”

From the other side came an equally sharp reply. A spokesperson for the non-profit company that had staged the 2025 event said the Trust had lost the confidence of the clubs and the runners long ago. “For years the Trust failed to produce clean financial reports. Athletes were left waiting. Sponsors grew wary. The clubs of Soweto chose a new structure precisely because the old one had failed them. We organised a successful race in 2025. The outstanding payments are being addressed through the proper channels.”

Sponsors who had once attached their names to the race quietly stepped back. African Bank, which had supported the 2025 edition, confirmed its contractual obligations had ended. Without sanction and without funding, the roads stayed closed. The athletes are feeling the cost most directly.

Margaret Jepchumba of Kenya had won the women’s race in 2025 and was owed R250 000. Joseph Seutloali of Lesotho had taken the men’s title for the same amount. Runners-up and lower placers waited for smaller but still significant sums. Almost twelve months later, the money had not arrived.

Irvette van Zyl, a four-time winner of the race and one of South Africa’s most respected road runners, spoke with quiet anger. “There is no feeling worse than crossing the finish line first and walking away empty-handed,” she said. “These athletes trained for months. Some of them left families behind and travelled long distances. The prize money is not a luxury. For many it is the difference between being able to keep training and having to stop. The organisers must pay what is owed. The reputation of the race is already damaged. Continuing to withhold the money only makes it worse.”

Nick Bester, manager of the Nedbank Running Club, echoed the frustration. Several of his athletes, including Jepchumba, remained unpaid. “We have tried every channel,” he said. “Letters, meetings, public appeals. There has been no proper response. Athletics South Africa needs to step in.”

Local club runners felt the absence in a different way. For many, the Soweto Marathon was more than a race. It was the one day of the year when the township’s streets belonged to ordinary people in running shoes. Street vendors prepared for the crowds. Schoolchildren lined the route with handmade signs. Families set up chairs along the pavement to cheer relatives and neighbours. That entire ecosystem disappeared with the cancellation.

The deeper damage may be long-term. Sponsors hesitate to attach their brands to an event repeatedly dragged through public disputes. Elite athletes begin to mark the date as unreliable. Young runners in Soweto lose a local goal that once inspired them. The race that once symbolised resilience and community now risks becoming a symbol of division.

Officials from the provincial sports department had met with clubs earlier in the year, promising to help find a way forward. Those meetings produced statements of concern but no lasting solution. A court judgment in October clarified some governance questions yet left the prize-money issue unresolved. The Trust insisted it bore no responsibility for the 2025 debts. The non-profit company pointed to delayed doping results and frozen processes. Meanwhile the athletes waited.