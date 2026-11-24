African football giants, Senegal, have been reinstated as winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a decisive ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Lausanne-based court overturned a previous decision that had stripped the Teranga Lions of the title they won on the pitch in a chaotic final against host nation Morocco in January.

The match in Rabat ended with Senegal triumphing 1-0 after extra time. Almost two months later, a Confederation of African Football (CAF) appeals board decreed that Senegal had breached competition regulations by leaving the field of play in second-half stoppage time in protest at a penalty awarded against them. That ruling effectively nullified the result and removed Senegal’s status as champions.

Senegal’s football federation, the FSF, appealed to CAS, the highest legal authority in sport. A three-man panel heard the case behind closed doors in Lausanne on 8 October. In its award, the panel effectively backed the decision by referee Jean-Jacques Ndala to restart the game once Senegal returned to the field and the match was completed.

The court stated that it considered “the referee’s decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority.” It added: “By blowing his whistle to restart play, the referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met, both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume.”

As a result, the outcome of the final stands and Senegal are now confirmed as Africa Cup of Nations 2025 winners.

The FSF reacted swiftly. On social media it posted a photograph of the side lifting the trophy in January, captioned simply “again and always.” The message captured both the federation’s satisfaction and a sense of continuity after months of uncertainty.

CAF has yet to issue an official comment on the decision. However, its president, Patrice Motsepe, has repeatedly stated that the organisation will respect and adhere to any ruling from CAS. Morocco’s football federation, the FRMF, has also remained silent so far.

The episode has been one of the most contentious in recent Afcon history. The final itself was marked by high tension, a late penalty award that sparked Senegal’s temporary walk-off, and prolonged disruption before the match resumed and reached its conclusion in extra time. CAF’s subsequent intervention created a rare situation in which a title won on the field was administratively revoked, only for sport’s top court to restore it.

For Senegal, the CAS award closes a prolonged legal and administrative chapter and reaffirms the result achieved in Rabat. For African football more broadly, the case underscores the authority of match officials in managing extraordinary circumstances and the finality of CAS as the ultimate arbiter when federations challenge confederation decisions.