MG Environment Newsletter Intro

Meet Dion George, the new minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment. George served as the Democratic Alliance’s spokesperson for finance and has taken over the ministry from Barbara Creecy now that President Cyril Rampaphosa has named his government of national unity cabinet.

George said the just energy transition will be a key focus area because it is an opportunity to accelerate economic and job-generating growth and climate change is an important part of the portfolio.

Environment groups welcomed his appointment hoping he would continue the good work Creecy had done.

Another new appointment saw Pemmy Majodina, the ANC’s former chief whip, take over from Senzo Mchunu as water and sanitation minister. Experts in the field believe Majodina has big shoes to fill because Mchunu did an impressive job.

They specifically lauded his work on the Lesotho Highlands Water Project and his publishing of the Blue, Green and No Drop reports assessing the country’s water. Majodina will have her work cut out for her, including ensuring adequate water and sanitation in municipalities.

Read more of Sheree Bega’s coverage below and don’t forget the fun weekly quiz at the bottom.

Ozayr Patel | Climate & Environment Editor | @Ozayr8