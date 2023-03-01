Newsletter Enviroment Quiz Image JP 1 Mar 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 JP More onmg-environment-quiz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Related stories WELCOME TO YOUR M&G Advertising Latest stories Opinion Is academia a good career choice in South Africa? There are secure, well-paid jobs in universities but it is highly unlikely that aspiring entrants will not get them philippa kerr National Concourt denies Ramaphosa access on Ngcobo report on Phala PhalaM&G PREMIUM The president can now turn to the high court to overturn the report that found he should face an impeachment inquiry emsie ferreira Politics Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet in ‘a matter of days’... The announcement comes just hours after deputy president David Mabuza resigns from parliament Paddy Harper Business Oppo showcases futuristic lifestyle at MWC Barcelona The company’s biggest drawcard is its new clamshell foldable phone, which will make its way to South Africa soon Nafisa Akabor Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…