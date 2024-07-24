MG Environment Newsletter Intro

There’s a rich blend of stories in this week’s edition. Let’s start with some good news. President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday signed the crucial Climate Change Bill into law.

This is the country’s first comprehensive piece of legislation to encourage the development of an effective climate change response, as Sheree Bega writes.

Seals with rabies are worrying people in the Western Cape. Eleven seals were found to have rabies and about eight people were bitten and needed treatment immediately.

It is not yet known how the seals contracted rabies, with one person suggesting that it may have been transferred by a dog or a black-backed jackal.

Also this week, we report on the ban on drone fishing, climate change that is causing marine species to move and the illegal succulent plant trade in the Western Cape.

Don’t forget the fun weekly quiz at the bottom.

Ozayr Patel | Climate & Environment Editor | @Ozayr8