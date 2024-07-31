MG Environment Newsletter Intro

Two scientists have come across an amazing finding, an ancient mountain lake that existed thousands of years ago in the Eastern Lesotho Highlands.

The find shows some of Lesotho’s natural history and sheds light on the region’s climate and geography over many years.

As Sheree Bega reports, the lake offers critical insights into past climate dynamics and helps predict future environmental changes,

Read more about the scientist’s fascinating find below.

In other news, the EU and UK are introducing a tax on products with high carbon coming into their regions. Known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, it attempts to lower carbon emissions by addressing something known as carbon leakage or offshoring emissions.

The goal is to stop carbon leakage on moved goods and lessen emissions from one country to another. It imposes tariffs on African countries which are responsible for very little of the global carbon emissions and this will negatively affect their trading options.

Read more on why it is a major injustice to African countries.

Don’t forget the fun weekly quiz at the bottom.

Ozayr Patel | Climate & Environment Editor | @Ozayr8