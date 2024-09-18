MG Environment Newsletter Intro

South Africa is facing a wildfire crisis. Already this year there have been 1 960 wildfires which have scorched 567 545 hectares of land.

Hasina Kathrada writes that this may be the “new normal” as the climate crisis intensifies. Wildfires are no longer a seasonal issue, they are a threat all year said Trevor Abrahams, the managing director of Working on Fire.

Mpumalanga has had the most wildfires reported this year. There have been significant fires in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State as well.

Climate change is playing a major role. Droughts, higher temperatures and erratic rainfall have made the ideal conditions for the fires to ignite and spread.

Remember Wemmer Pan? It was once Joburg South’s crown jewel but now the surface is covered with invasive weeds, and the water is polluted by sewage, industrial effluent, contaminated stormwater and mine wastewater, Sheree Bega and Madison Bannon write.

It is a beloved space for many residents despite the problems. People use it for rowing, picnics, parties and church activities.

Communities are fighting hard to clean it up. Check out what they’re doing with some amazing images of the work going into cleaning it up, below.

Don’t forget our fun weekly quiz at the bottom.

Ozayr Patel | Climate & Environment Editor | @Ozayr8