Subscribe
Subscribe
Opinion

Editorial: Crocodile tears from the coalface

0

In February, Barbara Creecy, the minister of environment, forestry and fisheries, said during the state of the nation debate in the National Assembly how climate change poses significant risks to South Africa’s current and future socioeconomic development. 

Yet her dismissal of eight appeals against the second phase of the proposed Mokolo and Crocodile West water augmentation project runs counter to her stance for the need to act on the climate crisis.

As we report this week, the R15‑billion project is intended to pump dirty water from Gauteng to the water-scarce Waterberg in Limpopo to enable the development of new coal infrastructure — coal mining and coal power — in the Waterberg coalfields.

‘We struggle for water, but power stations and coal mines don’t’

The climate impacts of the fossil fuel developments that the water project hopes to unleash are significant and symbolise the last-ditch scramble for the last spoils of a sunset industry. 

Creecy’s refusal to consider these impacts, raised by some of the appellants, is not only misguided but unlawful.


The project is intended, too, to supply water to Eskom’s highly water-intensive flue gas desulphurisation technology for the Medupi coal-fired power station that will limit sulphur dioxide emissions, and to Matimba Power Station in Lephalale, the heart of the Bushveld.

Medupi, parliament heard in 2017, produced three times more carbon emissions than the whole of Britain, exposing communities to exacerbated health risks. Medupi’s pollution kills about 364 people every year, according to a 2017 study.

The pipeline project shows while South Africa has made climate commitments, the government is still intent on subsidising the fossil fuel industry causing the climate crisis. 

One study shows how the government continues to back the fossil fuel-based power that underpins its coal-based electricity system — providing $5.7- billion annually in subsidies. With this pipeline project, the government should not be spending billions to enable unnecessary, expensive coal infrastructure that will soon be rendered obsolete.

For the rural communities in the Waterberg, water scarcity is a real and desperate issue, worsened by the effects of climate change. They tell how during a drought in Lephalale, Medupi and Matimba are the first to get the water from the Mokolo Dam, the region’s only water source, while local residents have to wait their turn. Locals believe that the pipeline project will not put more water in their taps.

Pumping limited resources into a project that is predominantly meant to extend dirty coal energy in South Africa is not what local communities and the climate needs. We have alternate energy options — that create jobs, give us a predictable electricity supply and don’t kill people. 

Let’s stop talking and start doing. Our future depends on it. 

Subscribe to the M&G for R2 a month

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

And for this weekend only, you can become a subscriber by paying just R2 a month for your first three months.

Editorial

Related stories

Politics

ANC: ‘We’re operating under conditions of anarchy’

Athandiwe Saba & Paddy Harper -
In its latest policy documents, the ANC is self-critical and wants ‘consequence management’, yet it’s letting its members off the hook again
Read more
Environment

‘We struggle for water, but power stations and coal mines don’t’

sheree bega -
A proposed pipeline will bring water polluted with Gauteng’s sewage to the Waterberg in Limpopo to boost the coal industry during the climate crisis
Read more
Opinion

The solar energy market will grow if innovative business models are developed

kudzaishe chivandire -
Southern African suppliers should consider entering into partnerships with financiers to offer off-grid, hybrid and prepaid solutions to customers
Read more
Thought Leader

Eskom’s emissions are not compatible with the South African constitution

timothy lloyd -
The government must not cave to Eskom’s demand that it be exempt from air pollution rules. Furthermore, the power utility needs to stay true to the principles of its own just transition strategy
Read more
Environment

Wake-up call for SA’s coal-dependent energy sector

sheree bega -
The government needs to invest in sustainable energy solutions to ensure economic recovery
Read more
Business

Ramaphosa: We want investment pledges to translate into new jobs

Tshegofatso Mathe -
To move out of South Africa’s economic funk, Ramaphosa is prioritising the materialisation of pledges made at the previous investment conferences.
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

ANC: ‘We’re operating under conditions of anarchy’

In its latest policy documents, the ANC is self-critical and wants ‘consequence management’, yet it’s letting its members off the hook again
Athandiwe Saba & Paddy Harper -
Read more
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘I think I was born way before my...

The chief executive of the Estate Agency Affairs Board and the deputy chair of the SABC board, shares her take on retrenchments at the public broadcaster and reveals why she hates horror movies
nicolene de wee -
Read more

More top stories

Africa

DRC: Tshisekedi and Kabila fall out

The country’s governing coalition is under strain, which could lead to even more acrimony ahead
stephanie wolters -
Read more
Opinion

Editorial: Crocodile tears from the coalface

Pumping limited resources into a project that is predominantly meant to extend dirty coal energy in South Africa is not what local communities and the climate needs.
Editorial -
Read more
Top Six

Klipgat residents left high and dry

Flushing toilets were installed in backyards in the North West, but they can’t be used because the sewage has nowhere to go
andries sibanyoni -
Read more
Education

Nehawu leaders are ‘betraying us’

The accusation by a branch of the union comes after it withdrew from a parliamentary process
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.