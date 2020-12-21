It’s the festive season and I got you!

Ke Dezemba and what a year it’s been! From the banana bread baking (and all the eating), to not being allowed to buy cooked chickens or T-shirts unless they were part of your undergarments (what was that?) to finally reaching Level One and being allowed to travel again.

This year has been tough. We have all been through the most. All the depression and anxiety, cancel culture, online bullying, spending the day in pyjamas and taking part in and listening to online presentations to within an inch of our lives, this will be a year not soon forgotten.

I may be The Good Things Guy but I am also human — I’ve had days where I’ve struggled with lockdown and not seeing family and friends, been overcome with anxiety and heartbroken at the hundreds of requests I get on a daily basis from South Africans who sometimes just need a meal or for someone to listen to them. But there have also been good days and good things can be found anywhere if we just look hard enough.

I believe in positivity, in chasing dreams, making my own reality and being the best version of me … everyday. I believe in silver linings and seeing opportunity everywhere. Gratitude turns what we have into enough. I believe that it is not happy people who are thankful, but thankful people who are happy!

And on that note, I have put together a list of 10 things to help put a smile on your face and get you through the festive season because December sunshine, pool time, cocktails and socially distanced fun can still be had.

Home-made comfort: In times of sorrow, raise the bottle of hot sauce in defence and celebrate the little victories. (Ishay Govender)