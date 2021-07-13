 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Opinion

Transformation of business still very much on the agenda

Don Mkhwanazi.
0

Every organisation of consequence has in its history key moments that were shaped and influenced by individuals. During July and August, the black business community celebrates the lives and contributions of two men, the “Black Management Forum Twins” who had an enormous impact on the economy and people.  

Don Mkhwanazi and Lot Ndlovu earned “The BMF Twins” moniker from a speech that was delivered in Durban a few years ago by former BMF deputy-president Cecilia Khuzwayo when she described their contribution to the organisation and, indeed, the country. She argued that these two had left an indelible mark through their twin characters, their thinking and views on the future. They were always adequately prepared for meetings, causing leaders and members to think deeply about the direction and influence of the BMF. 

As an aside, it would be remiss not to acknowledge that their ascension to leadership in the BMF was because of positive support by the late Sebolelo Mohajane, who thrust them to lead and encouraged them to drive the organisation’s agenda forward. The BMF has always had powerful women whose contribution is seen through others!     

Two sides of the same coin

Affectionately known as “Bra Don” and “Bra Lot”, together they took the organisation to task in the mid to late 1980s and argued that it needed to respond to the sociopolitical environment, because the BMF, by its very existence, was a creation of that same environment. They persuaded the organisation to take a clear stand against the apartheid state and begin an onslaught against corporate racism. With their peers they articulated political views under the cloak of corporate colours, mesmerising business with their unwavering thoughts and convictions. 

The South African business and leadership landscape had created fertile conditions for the advent of black resistance through black lobby groups. This resistance was a deliberate attempt to drive economic transformation so that economic freedom plus political freedom would equate to total liberation. Along with Dr Reuel Khoza, they were inspired by the leadership of Frederick Douglass and how black thinkers in the United States responded to suppression. 

In the words of Khoza: “Lot Ndlovu is St Paul of the BMF cause and Black Economic Empowerment, and Don Mkhwanazi is St Peter of the BMF cause and Black Economic Empowerment.” This statement, of biblical proportions, sums up the esteem in which they were held for their significant contribution made to South Africa. In 1994, under the leadership of Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, the men received special awards from the BMF for their outstanding role in the pursuit of economic transformation. President Cyril Ramaphosa, posthumously, awarded them the Order of the Baobab in Silver, for their role in economic transformation in South Africa. The twins, therefore, are official South African icons.

Twinned Events

Even in their passing, they remain together on the BMF yearly calendar. In July the organisation hosts the annual Don Mkhwanazi Lecture and in August it hosts the Annual Lot Ndlovu Lecture. 

As we have entered this season of remembrance, we must reflect on their legacy and contribution, and carve out our collective purpose for this time.   

It is therefore incumbent on us to ask, what would The Twins say about the state of transformation today? What would they do in response to the growing trust deficit between the government and the people? What would they say about the dearth of leadership in the country?

They would probably warn against transformation fatigue, where the battle to overhaul the economic system gives way to “natural selection”. They would speak clearly and directly about the lack of commitment by the private sector to drive transformation as a strategic board imperative, where the survival of the economy depends on it. They would challenge the government to strengthen its resolve and political will to implement and resource the transformation project. They would clearly outline that transformation is not the rearranging of tables and chairs on the ship, but rather the rebuilding of the ship. And that transformation is a system itself, not intended to be grafted onto an existing one, but uprooting old order thinking. In other words, transformation ought to be the core business of government and business, where the thinking from top leadership is driven by transformation imperatives. They would also desire for all black lobby groups to realign their mandates and resources, to refresh the thinking of what is needed in this time. They would clearly articulate the need to focus on creating a critical mass of managers and leaders, and a critical mass of black owners in the economy. 

The work of growing the economy and creating a new society still eludes us. Mkhwanazi and Ndlovu have set a high standard for leadership and commitment, our duty is to use them as mirrors of continuous reflection in our time. They shine among other bright stars such as Eric Mafuna, Martin Sebesho, Don Ncube, George Negota, Wiseman Nkuhlu, Reuel Khoza and many others of their generation. 

As we celebrate them for the next two months, we take a leaf out of their book that black managers and leaders can build successful businesses and create an environment that is suitable for the growth and development of our people.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Monde Ndlovu
Monde Ndlovu is head of advocacy and thought leadership at the Black Management Forum

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Private security companies the ‘eyes and ears’ for police on...

The private security guards were also first responders in some cases, and their helicopters provided information on emerging hotspots
erika gibson
National

Operation Prosper: How SANDF deployment will work

The Defence Force soldiers will be armed with live ammunition with strict orders not to shoot unless their lives are in danger, senior officers told the Mail & Guardian
erika gibson

More top stories

National

Private security companies the ‘eyes and ears’ for police on...

The private security guards were also first responders in some cases, and their helicopters provided information on emerging hotspots
erika gibson
National

No plans for state of emergency, says security cluster

Police, State Security Agency were not ‘missing in action’, says Minister Ayanda Dlodlo of violence and pillaging sweeping across parts of South Africa
khaya koko
National

Troops arrive in KwaZulu-Natal as death toll reaches 26

With tensions escalating in predominantly Indian and white suburbs, where residents have mobilised to defend themselves and their property, premier Sihle Zikalala said residents had a right to do so
Paddy Harper
National

Soweto businesses vandalised, robbed as looting and violence spreads

The pillaging and destruction, which started in KwaZulu-Natal in reaction to former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration, has been hijacked by residents and non-ANC members
Chris Gilili
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×