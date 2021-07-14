 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Opinion

The filthy state of our taxi ranks needs to be addressed

There is wealth in waste – cleaning up taxi ranks can be a source of income. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images)
0

World Environment Day (WED), commemorated annually on 5 June, has come and gone.  The day has grown to become a global platform for communal outreach, drawing in governments, major corporations, NGOs and communities to consider their role in the restoration of the ecosystem.  

This year’s WED theme was Ecosystem Restoration, aimed at preventing, halting and reversing the degradation of ecosystems across the world, for the benefits of nature and its people: us.  

Having observed the role that humans play in the degradation of the very ecosystem they should protect, I started asking myself the following questions:

–   Are people aware that they are causing damage to the ecosystem through their naivety and disregard of environmental bylaws aimed at protecting it; and why is it so difficult to adhere to a simple set of bylaws aimed at fighting illegal dumping?

My argument is that illegal dumping is a crime committed by sober-minded people who intentionally collect garbage from their houses, and carelessly throw it in places that have not been demarcated for dumping.  In many cases, these delinquents commit the crime unashamedly, right in front of the No Dumping signs installed by their municipalities.

The condition of our taxi ranks in almost every town is appalling.  It is so disappointing to observe that this horrifying and despicable state is a result of human beings who are actually supposed to ensure their cleanliness.  The stench and the level of litter is unbearable, regardless of whether there are rubbish bins and lavatories. Why do we allow this to happen?  And do we ever listen to our conscience while committing this wrong?

Sadly some of the vendors who eke out a living at these taxi ranks unwittingly subject the children they bring along to unhealthy environments, thereby denying them their fundamental right to grow up in a clean environment, as enshrined in Section 2 of our Constitution.

Now is the time for taxi bosses to institute some harsh measures against these environmental degraders responsible for the pollution at taxi ranks.  Punishment could be in the form of a fine, or subjecting any offender to cleaning a portion of the rank, in full view of everyone else, as a punishment for being reckless and a threat to the environment. 

It is no-brainer that the rubbish in the taxi ranks is a breeding ground for  some of the hundreds of diseases detrimental to human life, as garbage washed away by rain always flows into streams, rivers and dams that provide us with our drinking water.  The bottom line is that unsafe drinking water poses a serious threat to our health, especially for young children and babies.

We are all aware of the significance of nature and the ecosystem, but most importantly we must be aware that nature should be respected.  The government is doing its part through awareness initiatives such as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Good Green Deeds programme, which calls for action to help mitigate the impact of climate change.  This can be done by simply keeping our surroundings clean, planting and growing trees, and taking part in clean-up campaigns, particularly those in rivers and streams. 

These programmes also encourage individuals to see wealth in waste through reusing, reducing and recycling.  The recycling economy tells us that there is wealth in waste, and our taxi ranks will be cleaner if people grab that opportunity to be their own bosses — and create much-needed jobs in the process.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Bheki Nyathikazi
Bheki Nyathikazi is a communications practitioner and a former journalist who writes in his personal capacity

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Fuel shortages loom as unrest forces SA’s largest refinery to...

Sapref declares force majeure, shutting down 35% of SA’s fuel supply
Sarah Smit
Environment

Countries rated for aligning climate policy to health

Global health bodies say climate mitigation efforts should be closely aligned to the health consequences of air pollution and the benefits of reductions
tunicia phillips

More top stories

National

Arrests, deaths double as isolated looting and vandalism spread beyond...

Natjoints reports 1 234 arrests, including two police reservists and N Cape and Mpumalanga offenders
Eunice Stoltz
Business

Fuel shortages loom as unrest forces SA’s largest refinery to...

Sapref declares force majeure, shutting down 35% of SA’s fuel supply
Sarah Smit
National

Looting, vandalism: ‘I don’t know how I am going to...

People plundering shops and malls has spread, leaving a trail of devastation and loss of income and jobs
Chris Gilili
National

No livelihood or hope: The warning signs of violence

The rapid spread of violence and disregard for the law has been causally linked to growing economic difficulties
Luke Feltham
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×