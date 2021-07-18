 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Opinion

Fact or fable: Will cannabis be Africa’s economic saviour?

Zwelithini told the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature that the time had come for people in the province’s rural areas to start investigating growing and processing cannabis for medicinal products.
Local farmers need to be included in the process of growing and distribution to create a sustainable market
0

In recent years several African governments have changed their stance and implemented policies that legalise cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and processing, mostly for the export market. In southern Africa, Lesotho led from the front with South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia and Eswatini also coming to the party in an effort to capitalise on what has been positioned as a future answer to dwindling foreign currency earnings for crops such as tobacco. 

What is enticing for these states is the existing size and purported potential of the industry over the next few years. A March 2021 BDSA report stated that global cannabis sales amounted to $21.3-billion in 2020, a 48% increase when compared to 2019. The report also forecasts the market to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17.7%, to reach an estimated $55-billion in 2026.  With numbers like these, no African nation would want to miss out on this opportunity, particularly what it could bring to them in terms of foreign investment, employment creation, taxation and foreign exchange earnings. 

Legalisation has, therefore, been a necessary first step to take to draw as much of a stake in the budding global cannabis industry as possible over the longer term. But despite these numbers being enticing, a reality check is required by member states on the dynamics of the industry, in terms of how these revenues are split and whether the industry will be as big as it is projected to be.

How big is the global cannabis industry?

Numbers on the size of the global cannabis industry vary depending on the researcher and reporting house; for consistency we will align with the aforementioned $21.3-billion BDSA estimate. But when we look at trade of hemp, cannabis and associated products (trade code 5302: True hemp “Cannabis sativa L.”, raw or processed, but not spun; tow and waste of true hemp, including yarn waste and garnetted stock) via the trade map portal (www.intracen.org), 2020 world cannabis exports amounted to $49.4-million, with 2020 world cannabis imports amounting to $33.5-million. Exports and imports of cannabis, therefore, accounted for less than 0.5% of what the BDSA report said was recorded in sales. 

This suggests that for Africa’s cannabis industry to be viable, a sizable local market is necessary, as legalising for export may not bring in the returns that member states desire. Research on the viability of cannabis for medicinal purposes is also extremely limited, with clinical trials still ongoing. Selling beyond the cannabis enthusiast will take a lot of convincing, and proof is needed beyond reasonable doubt that a cannabis-infused drug is better than what is traditionally available. So at the end of the day, the industry may look big based on the shared numbers, but is quite small on what is traded officially.

What is actually traded?

Studies by Prohibition Partners (https://prohibitionpartners.com/) and Birguid (http://birguid.co.za/) on Africa’s cannabis industry revealed that a majority (90%+) of the cannabis that is grown on the continent is traded for recreational purposes. The medicinal and other use categories account for less than 10% per annum in earnings, yet it is the medicinal and other use categories that are being legalised. Only South Africa has legalised cannabis for recreational purposes (private consumption with no permission granted to sell) but in the other member states it is currently an absolute no. 

This has resulted in almost all the industry’s revenues being earned “illegally”, with this trend expected to continue until a sustainable resolution is found. One recommendation is to partner with countries that have legalised and commercialised recreational cannabis sectors such as the Netherlands and a few US states, to understand how it can be done sustainably and to mutual benefit for citizens and states. 

Traditionally, African cannabis farmers cultivate high THC cannabis strains that are largely consumed recreationally; converting these farmers to growing low THC, high CBD cannabis will require a lot of resources, particularly infrastructure. Most of the set standards for cannabis to be exported to lucrative markets such as the EU and US require the growing of the cannabis in controlled environments, a preserve for the elite from an affordability standpoint. 

Access to these markets is also hindered by the need for a cannabis grower and processor to also obtain Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification, another significant cost for the local grower. This implies that recreational cannabis growing is an option that needs to be considered based on the premise of earnings, and what strains are currently being grown by the continent’s existing group of cannabis growers.

The way forward?

Admittedly, the global cannabis industry is growing, and it is advisable for African member states to want to be a part of the value chain. However, to do so sustainably, local market development is key. A first step would be to further investigate recreational legalisation and how it can be commercialised to benefit the farmer (reduced losses, cutting out of the middlemen and better pricing), the citizen (product standardisation and better pricing) and the state (reduced cost of policing, earning of taxes, and, where possible, foreign exchange). 

A second step would be to offer tiered pricing to ensure inclusion of locals in the development of the value chain. Licence application fees range from S$1 000 to $250 000 (the 10-year exclusive hemp growing, processing and distribution licence awarded to a Canadian firm by the Eswatini government). Most of the continent’s hemp farmers cannot afford even the lower end of the licence fee and governments should, therefore, provide a better licensing fee system to enable local farmers to legally participate in sector growth and progress. 

A third step would be to facilitate downstream market development over the longer term. If medicinal cannabis is the route that most governments want to take, then they should facilitate its integration into the local pharmaceutical and healthcare industries through the sponsoring of further scientific research and partnering with pharmaceutical companies to produce drugs for local and, where possible, export purposes. Currently, all the hemp that is used as an ingredient for drugs and other uses is imported. This needs to change if the continent’s cannabis industry is to become sustainable.

In conclusion, looking inward to grow the continent’s cannabis value chain is paramount. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, investment into the continent’s cannabis industry was happening at great pace, but since the pandemic, most international investors are reconsidering their investments — halting, postponing, or cancelling some of their announced continental cannabis-related projects. Those that had been rolled out are being executed at a slower pace due to financial constraints. So, the onus now lies on member states to empower locals to develop respective industries through enabling policies and facilitation of downstream sector development.

This article is authored based on research that Birguid concluded on Southern Africa’s cannabis industry including market forecasts across six states (South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho and Eswatini), including the profile of key projects, developments (legal and economic) and opportunities. For further information please visit www.birguid.co.za or contact James Maposa on [email protected]

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Birguid

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Race to save the Richtersveld from mass extinction

Climate change, mine dust, drought and succulent poaching are causing centuries-old iconic plants to die
sheree bega
Politics

Where are all the (ex)president’s men and women?

Supporters have stood by Jacob Zuma through scandal after scandal. Some have stayed loyal to him and others have turned their backs
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Environment

Durban tackles heat island effect

By 2050, more than 570 cities will be vulnerable to sea-level rise, more than 500 cities will be vulnerable to water shortages, and more than 970 cities will be vulnerable to extreme heat
tunicia phillips
Environment

Race to save the Richtersveld from mass extinction

Climate change, mine dust, drought and succulent poaching are causing centuries-old iconic plants to die
sheree bega
Environment

It pays to save the Thukela River catchment

For each rand spent on rehabilitating the river system, the return is at least R1.70 if not more
sheree bega
Africa

Bobi Wine collaborator Nubian Li recounts his prison ordeal

Bobi Wine and Nubian Li have made a lot of music together. And when Bobi Wine transformed himself into the leader of Uganda’s political opposition, Nubian Li stayed by his side. His passion for a better, free Uganda is undimmed despite the suffering he endured
andrew arinaitwe
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×