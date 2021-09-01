 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Opinion

The economy is the engine of reconciliation, and B-BBEE is the engine of transformation

(John McCann/M&G)
0

In 2010 at the Black Management Forum Conference, the late Dr Lot Ndlovu warned South Africa about transformation fatigue that was creeping into the system. He was predicting that in 10 years’ time the appetite to drive transformation would wear off and that our collective ability to think carefully through the issues would begin to fade. He urged South Africa to fast-track broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) and overhaul the transformation landscape before it is too late. His prediction has been somewhat prophetic. 

Our democratic dispensation was a beacon of hope for many South Africans who despised apartheid. The country was a miracle nation, having avoided a civil war. The leadership of Nelson Mandela held the line and ushered in a new dispensation. 

Democracy, underpinned by principles of constitutionality, rule of law, an independent civil society, majority rule and individual rights remains shallowly applied and there is evidence of fatigue setting in. Fewer than 20-million people voted in the last general election. This fatigue should raise deep concerns for our democracy, for if less than half of the population is entrusted to vote on behalf of the majority, this will eventually undermine our democracy. The lack of interest in being involved in processes that keep politicians in check attests to a growing trust deficit and disinterest in building the country.

The miracle of 1994 did not amount to transformation; it created the conditions for transformation to begin. The new dispensation should not be regarded as the supreme achievement but rather an opportunity to co-create a new society built on democratic values. This new dispensation should be driven by the aspirations of economic freedom, and not merely political freedom. Mandela’s dream of reconciliation has been distorted by both black and white people in this country. White people thought that transformation is about building a school and a clinic, and that means they have adequately contributed to transforming the country. Black people became confused by new spaces and opportunities created by the new conditions of democracy. 

Both black and white people misunderstood the vision of the forefathers on what true reconciliation means. Reconciliation cannot be premised on good will and an inorganic process of equitable distribution of opportunities. Reconciliation must be premised on equity, justice and fairness, which challenges all of society to rebuild the country through active participation and not through inactive involvement.    

Many economies in the world are diamond shaped, meaning that there are fewer people at the top and bottom and the majority are in the middle, representing the middle class. In South Africa, the economy is a triangle, with fewer people at the top and the majority at the bottom. Without a growing middle class and focus on economic development, the country is at risk. 

According to the World Inequality Lab Report, 10% of the population owns more than 85% of household wealth, and more than half of the population have more liabilities than assets. The same report says that South Africa is the most unequal society, where 3 500 adults own more than the poorest 32-million people. Black people outnumber white people in the richest 10%, but inequality has not narrowed since 1994. 

The recently released green paper on Social Security and Retirement Reform states that 5.8-million people were on social security in the early 2000s and this number has grown to 18-million. The 2021 second quarter labour force survey results show an increase in unemployment, which is now 34.4%, and that black Africans have a higher unemployment rate than the national average at 38.2%. According to Statistics SA, the economically active population (EAP) is about 39.5-million people, with black Africans having a 79.3% EAP.  According to the Commission for Employment Equity, the top echelons of leadership in business are still dominated by white males followed by Indians. In most industries there seems to be an inbuilt formula of few major oligopolists dominating the market and enjoying influence and opportunity. 

The miracle that became a nightmare is that black economic empowerment has been sidestepped and transformation has not been fully understood and accepted. From ownership transactions through the five elements of B-BBEE, business and government have not fully immersed themselves in the fiery task of deliberately and intentionally breaking the oligopoly and redirecting opportunities to where they matter most. This defector miracle of being a bystander leader in government and business needs a radical mind-shift, for the ground is fertile for a possible collapse of our democracy.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Monde Ndlovu
Monde Ndlovu is head of advocacy and thought leadership at the Black Management Forum

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Education

‘Generational catastrophe’ — Motshekga sounds alarm on missed school

The basic education department has clearly outlined why school must not be skipped
Luke Feltham
Coronavirus

No need to panic over new Covid-19 variant C.1.2

Experts studying the new variant are surprised by its substantial and unexpected mutations but are confident that current vaccines will be effective against it
marcia zali

More top stories

Business

Eskom debt down R81.9-billion, but municipal debt and servicing outstanding...

‘Cost-reflective tariffs’ and resolving municipal debt are needed to turn Eskom around
lyse comins
Politics

Manyi: Zuma may refuse a second medical assessment

The former president’s foundation claims the NPA has not demanded he be assessed by a second doctor, but says he would be within his rights to refuse
emsie ferreira
Politics

ANC withdraws urgent electoral court application to reopen candidates’ registration

The party had lodged the application after it failed to submit proportional representative council lists in municipalities across five provinces in time
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

ANC could lose five KwaZulu-Natal municipalities

The party is in danger of losing five KwaZulu-Natal municipalities over a registration flop, but counts the absence of political murders as a win
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×