 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Opinion

World Mental Health Day: Poverty should not determine quality of care

(John McCann/M&G)
0

On 10 October every year, the World Health Organisation observes World Mental Health Day. The theme for 2021 was “mental health in an unequal world”.

I was overcome by a cocktail of paradoxical emotions related to this day. I know full well that many people who live with mental illness will not tangibly gain from this commemoration; therefore, it holds no real meaning for them. Simultaneously, I was filled with joy, because I have noticed a visible increase in mental health activism and advocacy.

In discussing inequalities related to mental health, it is my belief that our country’s health system stigmatises and, therefore, fails people living with mental illness who desperately need and rely on its services. But mental health services are grossly underprioritised and people living with mental illness are undermined by a system that should care for and protect them.

The Life Esidimeni atrocity dehumanised people living with mentally illness and left affected families traumatised, as well as those of us who have empathy towards human suffering and vulnerability. As someone living with mental illness, I was heavily triggered:  the Life Esidimeni tragedy sobered me up to the realisation that I could have easily been cast adrift by stigma and rights violations had it not been for my socioeconomic standing. 

Our unequal world further victimises people living with mental illness through poverty, which compounds their suffering. Our health system is struggling, specifically mental health services. Mental healthcare workers are overwhelmed by a pressured system that is often unco-operative; there is a limited supply and access to medication and services, which does not meet the demand.

The inequality that exists between public and private healthcare throws what the state offers into sharp relief. This results in a portrayal of private healthcare services as superior. This, then, incorrectly renders mental healthcare as a luxury for the privileged to be enjoyed and undermines the importance of this speciality in our already traumatised society. I feel sadness at how poverty is a major determinant of the quality of care one receives, when this is a basic human right.

I write this article in honour of those people whose human rights were violated through the Life Esidimeni tragedy, as well as those who might never access mental health services in their lifetime in this unequal world. 

My passion for mental health advocacy is fuelled by the urgency I feel on behalf of those people who are unable to articulate their plight.

May the theme for World Mental Health Day translate to reflections that inspire proactivity and produce visible change.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Samke Ngcobo
Dr Samke J. Ngcobo is a medical doctor working toward the day when mental illness is treated with the same respect as physical illness.She is the founder of thenon-profit organisation Sisters For Mental Health and Vocal Mentality

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

R85m Umgeni Water tender back in court

M&G Premium

New claims of irregular awards have surfaced over a R85-million a year contract
Paddy Harper
National

Zondo villains: Amnesiac, paranoid, unhinged

M&G Premium

South Africans listened to the weird testimony of people who denied they looted the country’s coffers — except Zuma, who refused to respond
Luke Feltham & Paddy Harper

More top stories

Opinion

South Africans are trapped in a ‘Squid Game’

‘Squid Game’ is an explicit critique of the current mode of capitalism. But far too much popular discourse has overlooked or neglected its sociopolitical messages.
Andile Zulu
Coronavirus

Advocates for ivermectin use severely flawed data

If ivermectin had dramatic results in combating Covid-19, it should perform well in any well-conducted, unbiased scientific study, but this is not the case
philip machanick
National

Umgeni Water acting chief executive resigns

Nomalungelo Mkhize was appointed to the role only a year ago. Sandile Dube will step into her shoes in an acting capacity
Paddy Harper
Africa

Eswatini army brutalises students boycotting exams

Soldiers assaulted students of William Pitcher College in Manzini city who were protesting not being refunded fees paid for hostel facilities that were not used during lockdown
pavan kulkarni
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×