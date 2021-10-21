 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Opinion

Eradicating childhood stunting should be a priority in SA

Too many of SA’s children are stunted, wasted or obese
Poor basic service delivery is linked to children’s poor nutrition
0

My grandfather received a single boiled egg for his 10th birthday. This story was retold many times when I was a child. He would tell us about how strange it was that he would eat the whole egg, when the rest of the family and others around him were always hungry. 

Food was scarce in Europe during World War II. His brother, born in 1942, had severe nutritional deficiencies. He only learned to walk after the war, once they had good nutrition and his bones could develop properly. These stories had a profound effect on my childhood and interests later.

When I learned in 2013 about stunting — the long-term effect of chronic undernutrition — and how many children still suffer from it in South Africa, I knew I wanted to contribute to its eradication. Stunting is identified when a child is significantly shorter than the average for their age. Along the way, I started working with Grow Great, the national campaign to galvanise South Africa towards committing to zero stunting by 2030. 

Yes, it’s a bold aim but an urgent one. Since the 1990s, the overall prevalence of stunting hasn’t reduced. Nationally, one in four (27%) children under five suffer from it. This is despite improvements in self-reported hunger brought on by the Child Support Grant, rising exclusive breastfeeding rates and South Africa being food secure at the national scale.

Growing up in a “food secure” country hasn’t benefited young children. A new report on a study of the nutritional status of children under five in Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape, shows that the biggest risk factor for stunting is being underweight. In Mqanduli, 24% of children younger than five are suffering from stunting. 

These children are more likely to have poor health throughout their lives, struggle at school and earn less as adults. In other words, suffering from stunting makes it harder to overcome poverty. With big dreams for national development, eradicating stunting should be a priority. If we continue to ignore it, other investments are undermined.

Among the children in this study, those younger than two also had a higher risk of stunting than children aged two to five. This is because younger children are more vulnerable to poor nutrition and sub-optimal environments. There are 1 000 days between conception and the second birthday, a period that is a critical window of opportunity for growth and development — and particularly laying down the architecture of optimal brain development on which all future investments into education are built. We should focus our investments on this time, when the returns are greatest, and children need good nutrition and care most.

Another issue that the study in Mqanduli identified is limited access to basic water and sanitation. Not a single child in the sample of 1 431 children had piped water to their homes. Those children without adequate sanitation had double the risk of stunting compared with their peers in households with a ventilated pit latrine. Poor basic service delivery is linked to the local children’s poor nutrition outcomes. This should be on election posters.

My grandfather – 87 this week – was old enough to be shielded from the worst effects of poor diet during World War II. His brother, whose exposure was during the critical first 1 000 days of life, experienced some of the severe effects. But they grew up under European wartime conditions, not 21st century South Africa. 

Other countries in the global south — our peers in terms of economic growth and inequality — have been successful in reducing stunting rates. Those countries have set promises to reduce intergenerational poverty into action. Without prioritising investment in early nutrition and healthy environments for children to grow up in, the government is just not delivering on its promises of a better future.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Anna-Marie Müller
Anna-Marie Müller is a nutrition and food systems strategist at Grow Great.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Hawkish Reserve Bank sees South Africa edge towards a rates...

M&G Premium

Analysts say the Reserve Bank could start tightening monetary policy as early as next month
Sarah Smit
National

Coko vs S ruling: The case against a subjective test...

M&G Premium

Acting judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi’s acquittal of a rape suspect has raised controversy, but legal experts say the fault lay with legislators and not the court
emsie ferreira

More top stories

National

Police murder trial: 189 metal pellets killed Nathaniel ‘Lokkies’ Julies

At least 65% of the pellets in the cartridge hit the 16-year-old when he was gunned down in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, allegedly by in-training constable, Caylene Whiteboy
tunicia phillips
Business

Hawkish Reserve Bank sees South Africa edge towards a rates...

M&G Premium

Analysts say the Reserve Bank could start tightening monetary policy as early as next month
Sarah Smit
Sport

Lucas Radebe: ‘My football career began behind my parents’ back’

M&G Premium

Soccer legend Lucas ‘Rhoo’ Radebe is a busy man, but he made time in his hectic schedule to speak to Ntombizodwa Makhoba about his fondest childhood memories, how his soccer career began, and, as a father of eight, his legacy
ntombizodwa makhoba
National

Coko vs S ruling: The case against a subjective test...

M&G Premium

Acting judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi’s acquittal of a rape suspect has raised controversy, but legal experts say the fault lay with legislators and not the court
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×