UN secretary general Guterres calls for 2022 to be a year of recovery

(Fabian Strauch/Getty Images)
The world welcomes 2022 with our hopes for the future being tested.

By deepening poverty and worsening inequality.

By an unequal distribution of Covid vaccines.

By climate commitments that fall short. 

And by ongoing conflict, division, and misinformation.

These are not just policy tests.

These are moral and real-life tests.

And they are tests that humanity can pass — if we commit to making 2022 a year of recovery for everyone.

Recovery from the pandemic — with a bold plan to vaccinate every person, everywhere.   

Recovery for our economies — with wealthier countries supporting the developing world with financing, investment and debt relief.

Recovery from mistrust and division — with a new emphasis on science, facts and reason.

Recovery from conflicts — with a renewed spirit of dialogue, compromise and reconciliation.

And recovery for our planet — with climate commitments that match the scale and urgency of the crisis.

Moments of great difficulty are also moments of great opportunity.

To come together in solidarity.

To unite behind solutions that can benefit all people.

And to move forward — together — with hope in what our human family can accomplish.

Together, let’s make recovery our resolution for 2022.

For people, planet and prosperity.

I wish you all a happy and peaceful New Year. 

António Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations

António Guterres
António Guterres is the secretary general of the United Nations.

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
×