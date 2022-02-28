Subscribe

Opinion

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine violates principles enshrined in the UN Charter

Russia's President Vladimir Putin looks on during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (Photo by WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)
0

Nations react to international political crises through their own history. Hence South Africa’s bland and ambivalent response to Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” to “denazify” Ukraine.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Drew Forrest
Drew Forrest is a former deputy editor of the M&G

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine violates principles enshrined in the UN...

M&G Premium

Aggressive, as opposed to defensive, warfare is a violation of international law. It is this that was used to condemn the apartheid South African Defence Force’s incursions into Angola
Drew Forrest
Sport

The science behind the Proteas’ succession of fast bowlers

The Proteas have consistently had a bevy of strong pace bowlers. The man in charge of ensuring this remains the case for many years to come is confident that all the right plans are in place.
Adrian Ephraim
Top Six

Putin orders nuclear alert as Ukraine fiercely resists Russian invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that his nuclear forces were on alert sparked outcry in the West as the invading troops faced stiff resistance on Monday. The...
Dave Clark
National

Local hunger relief organisations want department to revoke R50-million Cuba...

Nonprofits organisations sign a petition calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to treat hunger in South Africa as a pandemic
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×