Why South Africa should care about Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine unfolds, it becomes clear how to win worldwide support if attacked by a deranged thug with a much stronger military than yours.

Have a president with a talent for the courageous soundbite, orchestrate worldwide social media support, win the argument for massive and effective sanctions and be white.

Russia today has a collapsing currency and stock market, has had interest rates more than doubled, has lengthy queues at ATMs as people try to draw money when they can and the government is desperately printing money to try to keep up.

Contrast this with the glacially slow pace of implementing sanctions against apartheid and the arguments against sanctions — it will hurt the victims of apartheid more than the perpetrators, it will never work, et cetera.

Had the West implemented sanctions against the apartheid regime as effective as those Russia is now facing, the system would have collapsed in a week.

Despite this valid cynicism though, what Russia has done is inexcusable and I applaud the Ukrainians for defending themselves so effectively against Russian aggression.

A war of aggression contravenes the United Nations Charter and is a war crime.

What is aggression? The 1933 Convention on the Definition of Aggression lists the following; any state that is the first to take such a move is an aggressor:

1. Declaration of war upon another state;

2. Invasion by its armed forces, with or without a declaration of war, of the territory of another state;

3. Attack by its land, naval or air forces, with or without a declaration of war, on the territory, vessels or aircraft of another state;

4. Naval blockade of the coasts or ports of another state; and

5. Provision of support to armed bands formed in its territory which have invaded the territory of another state, or refusal, notwithstanding the request of the invaded state, to take, in its own territory, all the measures in its power to deprive those bands of all assistance or protection.

A good fraction of the list applies to Russia’s behaviour going back to occupying the Crimea in 2014. What dastardly reactionary state came up with such a definition that makes Russia look so bad? Signatories were the Soviet Union, Romania, Afghanistan, Estonia, Latvia, Persia, Poland, and Turkey — and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was the chief author.

Russia’s behaviour problem goes beyond aggression.

When Ukraine split from the USSR in 1991, they had a third of the former country’s nuclear weapons. In the 2014 Budapest Memorandum, the United States, United Kingdom and Russia guaranteed Ukraine‘s security arising from Ukraine’s agreement to give up their nuclear weapons.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin argues that Ukraine is no longer the country it was in 1994. That is a feeble excuse for his violations of international law. Nor does it excuse undermining non-proliferation. How will any country be persuaded to give up its nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees, if those guarantees aren’t worth the paper they’re written on?

Despite all the feel-good stories out of Ukraine, a crisis does not only bring out the best in people, so there will inevitably be darker stories. One example: reports of disgraceful treatment of Africans fleeing the war.