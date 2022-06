Soweto doctors under siege from armed robbers that killed one of their colleagues recently are hastily upgrading security and installing CCTV cameras at their practices in fear of more attacks.

The murder of Dr George “Moops” Koboka on 26 March resulted in 120 doctors threatening to shut down their practices in the township, forcing an urgent meeting with Gauteng provincial South African Police Service (SAPS) commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela.