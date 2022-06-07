Subscribe

Opinion

Are we being the leaders that our youth deserve?

With unemployment in that sector at almost catastrophic levels, it is essential to ensure that the drain of skills to other countries is halted in its tracks and that sound business principles and practices are established.
0

South Africa is facing a number of critical challenges. Two of the most worrying are a faltering economy and a crisis in leadership which is leaving many of our future business leaders either waiting on the sidelines or, even more tragically, leaving the country.

Numbers don’t lie and, according to Statistics South Africa, we not only recorded the highest unemployment rate of 34.9% during Q4 in 2021 but we have a heartbreaking 65.5% youth unemployment rate.

South Africa’s public and private sectors are facing a worrying skills shortage. Yet, more and more people are graduating from South African universities. That just doesn’t add up.

With the high rate of unemployment in the country, the number of skilled young people who are going overseas to seek work opportunities is growing rapidly. While the youth that remain behind face not only poverty and joblessness, but have little chance to gain hands-on experience or be mentored by people who are in the field — people that have burnt their fingers learning the ropes.

So, who is then left to advance the objectives of our country and our economy?

If you look a little deeper, you’ll realise that, as a country, we are not utilising the human resources that are out there, tried and tested, to transform the educated graduates of today into the leaders of tomorrow. There are many highly qualified professionals who are observers rather than participants in this economy.

Recent years of corruption allegations and findings from the reports of commissions of inquiry have thrown an even bigger spotlight on the importance of integrity and ethics in business and society in general. Of course, some allegations of corruption were unfounded and people were exonerated through these processes. 

However, it is unfortunate that, regardless of no evidence having been found in certain instances, highly talented people are now out in the cold, unable to contribute to an economy that’s in desperate need of all the skills it can harness.

We all need to stand up and say that it is time that our country recognises the pool of talent that is lying out there unutilised.

At Change EQ, on a daily basis, we come across business enterprises that are struggling financially and underperforming operationally and were underperforming even before Covid-19 came about. On closer look, we’ve discovered issues like poor business management and sometimes instances of fraud and corruption, misappropriation of funds by management or self-enrichment. 

When a business underperforms, the losers are the investors that have put their hard-earned cash into the business, as well as the employees.

If the companies of tomorrow are going to succeed and the economy of the future is to recover, then we need to invest in the development of our management teams. We must make sure that we have strong leaders leading enterprises and boards of directors grounded in good corporate governance in place.

The legacy that we can leave behind for the business leaders of tomorrow is to learn from the mistakes of the past and the present and make sure that there are always mentors in place who can help them be the leaders that our country desperately needs.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Dudu Hlatshwayo
Dudu Hlatshwayo is the founder and chief executive of Change EQ, specialists in work-out and turnaround, strategy, business process-re-engineering, organisational design and change management

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Podcasts

Julius Malema calls on Ramaphosa to step aside over corruption...

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader has accused the president of defeating the ends of justice
BongekaGumede
National

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence doubles downs on accusations of crime...

M&G PREMIUM

Police forensic officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia changed his testimony, again, on why he kept 'crucial evidence' in his office safe
khaya koko
Sport

Aviwe Jingqi wants to be the fastest down the hill

M&G PREMIUM

The young sprinter out of the Eastern Cape is already a sensation. But she’s just getting started
Luke Alfred
Business

GDP stats: Economy grows to pre-pandemic levels

The first-quarter economic growth was attributed to growth in eight industries, according to Statistics SA’s data
anathi madubela
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×