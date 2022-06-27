Civil society faces a double identity crisis, built on a double silence. The first silence surrounds President Cyril Ramaphosa; the second involves racial justice. These twin silences threaten to turn civil society’s identity crisis into a credibility crisis. South Africa needs a new kind of civil society institution. One which avoids factional ANC politics, holds the state accountable and prioritises racial inequity.
Where are the anti-racism accountability bodies?
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here