Where are the anti-racism accountability bodies?

Civil society faces a double identity crisis, built on a double silence. The first silence surrounds President Cyril Ramaphosa; the second involves racial justice. These twin silences threaten to turn civil society’s identity crisis into a credibility crisis. South Africa needs a new kind of civil society institution. One which avoids factional ANC politics, holds the state accountable and prioritises racial inequity.

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh
Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh is a lecturer in the department of international relations at the University of the Witwatersrand. He is the author of The New Apartheid.

