Subscribe

Opinion

Economic woes are setting the scene for another uprising

Cost of war: A gas station burns after Russia attacked Kharkiv, Ukraine. Russia has reduced gas supplies to Europe. Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP
0

With the world economy reeling from a cost-of-living crisis, after two waves of supply-side shocks, central banks are dispensing the wrong medicine that could make the patient worse. 

Rising interest rates reduce demand and GDP growth and can tip economies into recessions. But they cannot fix a broken supply chain or reduce the price of oil. 

With supply chain issues on the wane, the immediate priority should be to reduce geo-political tensions. The West must realise that it cannot achieve regime change in Moscow. The sanctions against Russia are counterproductive and have caused too much pain in the rest of the world. There must be a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Duma Gqubule
Duma Gqubule is a financial journalist, analyst, researcher and adviser on issues of economic development and transformation

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Economic woes are setting the scene for another uprising

M&G PREMIUM

It is monetary policy masochism to hike interest rates and shoot blanks at world oil prices
duma gqubule
Africa

African governments silent after Glencore pleads guilty to grand corruption

Little has been done on the continent to investigate the Swiss mining, energy and commodity trading giant
lydia namubiru & assad mugenyi & pelumi salako & clifford tankeng
Opinion

Four lessons from good policymaking in Africa

Instead of only focusing on what went wrong, analysing policies that have improved people’s lives helps governments NGOs in other actions
pranish desai
Opinion

Barbados and Zambia’s leaders call for fix to global financial...

World leaders and governments must do much more to modernise international financial systems so that they serve everyone, not just the wealthiest nations
hakainde hichilema & mia mottley
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×