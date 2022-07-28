Russia’s war divides and scars the world

Leo Tolstoy, opens his novel, Anna Karenina, with cold realism: “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way”. He could have been thinking about nations and their pathologies in this age of uncertainty.

Whichever country or region of the world you look at, you are greeted by a palpable sense of a leadership void and pessimism.

The ratcheting up of hostilities between Russia and the West in the face of intensifying sanctions have induced supply shocks with the attendant inflationary pressure that, in turn, have led to precipitous rise in interest rates. Wars always leave scars. The ones that tend to endure are economic scars. Poorer regions of the world, including Africa, already countenance a real threat of food insecurity, with some facing the precipice of debt crisis.