Wirecard: When a few wealthy men put entire societies at risk

Over the past few months, I have been obsessed with the story of Wirecard, the now-insolvent German payment processor and financial services provider. For those who are not familiar with the story, Wirecard was founded in 1999 as a payment processor for internet transactions. In the early years of internet commerce, gambling and pornography were the two main industries that required safe and discreet payment support and so, by the mid-2000s, they were the company’s main income stream.

Using what might have been questionable financial statements, the company was able to raise over €500-million by 2015, and this is around about the time when the Financial Times’s Dan McCrum started reporting on inconsistencies in the company’s financial statements, including a “black hole” of approximately €250-million in its balance sheet.