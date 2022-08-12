Smiso Nkwanyana: Remembering a student leader and activist

Nineteen years ago, on 12 August 2003, the working class, the South African Communist Party and the ANC lost one of its best — Comrade Smiso Nkwanyana, a young leader who was one of the leading figures in KwaZulu-Natal alliance politics.

Although he died the previous year, the final victory of the ANC against the Inkatha Freedom Pary’s control of the provincial government in 2004 is attributable to leaders like him, Sbu Ndebele and the rest of the alliance collective. Nkwanyana was a trusted cadre who punched above his weight and always drew the attention of national leaders for his wise counsel.

Today marks the 19th anniversary of his departure, but his name is written in the epitaph of history. His alma mater, Unisa, has recognised his contribution by naming its KwaZulu- Natal region after him. He was Unisa’s black student leader pioneer and fought against Unisa’s deep-seated whiteness, and Afrikaner institutional culture in particular during the early 1990s towards the dying days of apartheid – and he carried on with this leadership commitment in the early days of Unisa’s post-1994 landscape.

It was during his time that the university’s students’ representative council (SRC) used what was called the broad transformation forums to transform higher learning institutions. It was during his leadership that SRCs were given observer status on the Unisa Council to influence transformation.

Unisa was instrumental in sharpening the ideological beliefs that enabled him to make political choices. Our activism work in higher education was politically salutary for what was yet to come of his leadership. His bravery was akin to the famous Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang, who played a critical role in ending the massacre of students in Tiananmen Square, when the army was moving in, killing hundreds of demonstrators.

When Unisa launched a vicious attack against the student formations, Smiso Nkwanyana was always the bravest to stand against any form of police brutality. On a number of occasions, he was arrested on behalf of the student protesters. Because of broad media coverage, the university tended to develop cold feet and consistently withdrew charges against him.

Unisa made a pledge to disconnect from its dark history and positively contribute to the new post-apartheid morality, a united society and non-sexist academic institutions. We can only hope that the teething issues that can causes reputational damage to the Unisa brand will be decisively addressed by the current leadership. The positioning of Unisa as a truly African university, not in declaration, but in deeds, is a sequel to the initial work that we committed ourselves after 1994, confronting whiteness which engulfed all aspects of the institution, including curriculum content and language of teaching.

We, who had the privilege to work with him as fellow student leaders cannot quantify the magnanimity of his leadership, guidance and even mentorship. It takes a rare breed to be part of a leadership collective but at the same time, naturally, to mutate into a lodestar and a mentor to his peers.

We marvelled at his astuteness, unflinching determination, diligence and to his intellectual flair. It was no accident that he was elected by the SACP to become the KZN provincial secretary, and that the ANC used to appoint him as deputy head of elections in seasons of elections. He commanded respect within Cosatu trade unions, and in many instances, he was asked by national leaders to assist in stabilising unions inflicted with internal strife.

As a dedication to his memory and legacy, a team of leaders and professionals who were influenced by Nkwanyana’s leadership in different environments, is setting up a memorial institution that will contribute to the ongoing quest for South Africa’s development.

Mfanafuthi Sithebe is a former general secretary of the Unisa students’ representative council and an interim board member for the Smiso Nkwanyana Centre for Alternative Ideas.