‘Taliban’ premier rules KwaZulu-Natal

Thursday.

A week is, as always,a very long time in the world of politics, both as a general principle and in our fair republic in particular.

Seven days ago, I was simultaneously decompressing from the ANC national policy conference and warming up for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace. Sihle Zikalala was still the KwaZulu-Natal premier and the governing party’s suspended secretary general, Ace Magashule, still had a chance — albeit slim — of getting inside the governing party’s national conference in December, rather than hanging about in the street with the rest of the “outside delegates”, as they are known in the movement.