Terror of old now terrorised: Cope slipping from Mosiuoa Lekota

Infighting: Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota (above) says he is still the leader of Cope, despite fists flying at his media briefing. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Dean Vivier
Wednesday.

The president’s decision to appoint a national anti-corruption advisory council is no less surprising than his refusal to address parliament on the charges of corruption and money laundering laid against him by the former spy chief and former director general of the department of correctional services, Arthur Fraser.

After all, Cyril Ramaphosa’s stock approach to any “challenge” is to appoint a committee, while his strategy in response to the Phala Phala scandal has been to keep his mouth shut, instead of taking parliament, the ANC’s integrity commission and the rest of us into his confidence.

I don’t blame the president, at least on the Phala Phala bit.

I had a few run-ins with the law in my youth. I learned pretty quickly that the less said the better, even if it meant taking a beating until things reached the point where a lawyer could do the talking for you.

I’d be leery of giving the national anti-corruption advisory council too much leeway if I were Ramaphosa — maybe even make sure that it never really gets going.

After all, if Ramaphosa is not careful the whole advisory council diversion might blow up in his face, especially if it actually does its job and advises him to tell us the truth — or to step down.

Fist fight

I was shocked — and surprised — by the punch up that broke out at the Congress of the People (Cope) press conference, live and direct, on national television.

Not by the fact that members of the yellow party were willing to take a swing at one another — politics in South Africa is, after all, very much a contact sport — but by the fact that they were willing to do so in full view of the citizens of our fair republic — or at least those with television sets, cell phones and data.

One minute, Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota was trying to convince us — and himself — that he was still in charge of his two-seat party, the next its members were showing the world — and Lekota — that he very clearly is not.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

