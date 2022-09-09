Zuma also deserves a song and dance

Thursday.

Another day, another “conversation” with former president Thabo Mbeki.

The former head of state is busy these days, with conversations, public lectures and memorial lectures here, there and everywhere.

If one didn’t know better, one would be inclined to believe that Mbeki might be among those who are asking members of the governing party to “pick me” when they elect a new president at the end of the year — or preparing the way for a proxy contender — given the timing, and his thoughts on the paucity of the players currently in the game.

Mbeki has made nearly as many public appearances in recent months as would-be president Lindiwe Sisulu — or any of the other members of the pick-me brigade for that matter — with the exception of the incumbent, Cyril Ramaphosa, who is turning down invites to speak — or at least those that have anything to do with the millions under his mattress.

There’s also been lots of so-ons and so-forthings, and needing to discuss discussing, from Zizi, whose foundation has been hosting public events for the former ANC president with increasing regularity as we approach Kongolose’s 55th national conference in December.

Fair enough.

Mbeki was head of state for two terms — almost — and de facto president during the presidency of Nelson Mandela (our only elected head of state since 1994 not to be recalled by the governing party) and ANC president for a full decade.

Mbeki also tried for a third term in charge of the party in 2007. We’re all still paying the price for how that turned out. So there is plenty for him to converse with us about.

Third time, not so lucky.

Zizi was the invisible man for the duration of his successor’s presidency of the party.

Things got nasty.

In government offices around the country — as well as in Luthuli House — Zizi’s portraits were placed in storage. Down here in the Kingdom, they were binned outright — some got burned — a situation that was only rectified when Jacob Zuma, like Mbeki, was recalled as president of the republic, so it’s only appropriate if our man gets a return to public and political life after pretty much a decade in the wilderness.

Mbeki’s vibe is cool these days, cooler than when he was running the show.

Back then he didn’t have a lot of time for the media, apart from the public broadcaster; or civil society; or a fair number of his own comrades, for that matter; and appeared to be more concerned with arguing the point about syndromes and viruses and the like than talking to us citizens.

Times change.

Zizi is still referenced, philosophical, well researched — he had 10 years to prepare so he should be — and refreshingly full of content.

No maskandi.

No bob and weave.

Mbeki laughs a lot more than he did then — he was definitely our grumpiest president, the least likely to crack a joke, or even smile, the most likely to order the photographers to stop shooting so he could speak without interruption.

It was appropriate that the comrades in the Kingdom got a new Mbeki portrait for the boardroom at Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme House in February 2018, although it did take a couple of months before they could put it back on the wall.

Last week the comrades went to visit Zuma at home, with delegations from all of KwaZulu-Natal’s 11 regions accompanying the provincial executive committee.

The comrades want the ANC to treat Zuma like how it’s treating Mbeki — or at least, how it’s treating Mbeki now: stop giving him the cold shoulder, politically and otherwise; stop treating him like a corruption-accused person; or like somebody who is out on parole.

They want the party — and the state — to officially support Msholozi when he goes back to court for his corruption case, both for the holding date on 23 October and next year, when the matter is set to eventually go to trial — applications, counter-applications and private prosecution permitting.

The comrades are right.

Zuma is a former ANC president, just as much as Mandela or Mbeki, issues with the constabulary or not, and deserves all the trimmings.

Wenzeni uZuma?

The full national executive committee in attendance: black, green and gold all the way.

Naledi Pandor smashing selfies with Nxamalala while he’s chilling in the dock in A Court.

Ramaphosa toyi-toying with uBaba on the stage set up next to the Market Square rank.

If the comrades get their way, Zuma’s next appearance could be well worth a taxi ride to Pietermaritzburg and back.