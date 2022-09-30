‘The law is for protection of the people”, country singer Kris Kristofferson sang, sarcastically, years ago. From any philosophical or ideological angle, the law is centrally important in a society. It has been said over the past few years that the courts have rescued South Africa from the total disaster that politics and greed could have brought upon us. The task is not getting easier. In this struggle, respect for the legal system is crucial.
‘The law is for protection of the people’ – but do lawyers know it?
