Empathy is shaping a more effective workforce

Empathy is important in our personal lives but hasn’t prominently featured in our professional ones. Long considered a soft skill, it matters now more than ever. Empathy enables us to make difficult conversations more productive, hold each other to higher standards and support individual growth. Empathy is shaping the workforce of the future. It’s also good for business.

As humans, we should at the very least expect those around and close to us to care about our wellbeing. And it should be no different in the office environment. With empathy in the workplace birthdays are remembered instead of reminded, news is shared in conversations and not in emails, and get-togethers are spontaneous or initiated by colleagues instead of external social committees.

When we care about colleagues and recognise and understand their feelings, thoughts and experiences, you create a sense of belonging which shows respect and reinforces the certainty that you matter.

But, empathy doesn’t create itself, so what does this key element of emotional intelligence mean for today’s leaders and how does it fit into the competitive business landscape?

Leaders and senior managers in modern business environments need to be more than just authority figures. In the words of inspirational speaker Simon Sinek, “Leadership is not about being in charge. Leadership is about taking care of those in your charge.” While empathy starts at the top, to create higher-performing teams you also need employees to recognise the value of their colleagues.

Empathy is a must-have business strategy that has numerous benefits:

Cultivating a caring and better performing team

Employees who are empathetic and who care about their colleagues are prepared to have hard conversations about non-delivery, accountability, poor performance and individual growth. This is because they care and because they believe in the person and their abilities and hold them to a higher standard.

Encouraging collaboration and engagement

When team members feel comfortable voicing their opinions and contributing different points of view, it promotes constructive discussions. With empathy, people feel more valued and will want to do more for their colleagues. This strengthens teamwork and ultimately aids in more engagement and healthier collaboration.

Promoting creativity and innovation

Providing a safe space where people’s perspectives are respected and where you feel comfortable taking sensible risks without fear of consequences, is a catalyst for new ideas and thinking. By reducing fear barriers and empowering individuals, you create an environment that encourages creative and innovative thinking. In addition, empathy aligns you with your customers’ wants and needs. By seeing things from their perspective, you deliver better products and services.

Improving morale and productivity

With a culture of empathy there’s a common and genuine understanding of emotions and motivations. Employees are also actively engaged, which increases collaboration and decreases conflict. These team members build stronger connections and are inspired to perform better – all of which builds a solid work culture and fuels productivity.

Driving business growth

Relationships built on mutual trust, where colleagues respect co-worker’s roles, responsibilities and wellbeing, will bring the best out of teams. Empathy drives motivation. So, where everyone feels like one team – that is inclusive, supported, heard and valued – morale and loyalty increase, which boosts productivity, earnings and growth.

Companies will often say that they care about their people or that their people are their greatest asset, but how much of this is company verbiage and how much is at the heart of the business? The world has changed and empathy has become a strategic business imperative, while the ability to see the world from the perspective of others is a necessary skill for effective leadership and for companies to thrive.

Under the guidance of empathetic leaders, care is something that is felt by all employees and it runs deeper than a wellness day and is more beneficial than a coffee voucher. With empathetic teams care is authentic, interest is sincere and understanding is heartfelt. Empathy is the future of an effective workforce and it just makes good business sense.

Natalie Davies is chief of operational efficiency and strategy execution at business solutions company Hey Jude.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.