Subscribe

Opinion

SA’s possible greylisting is a blessing in disguise

Reformed: Mauritius cleaned up its act and turned itself around after being greylisted. Photo: Peter Kuchar
0

The English writer Samuel Johnson once remarked, “When a man is about to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates the mind wonderfully.” One way to look at the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF’s) threat to greylist South Africa is that this could raise a sense of urgency about reforms and hasten the work to clean up corruption. 

The task force is an intergovernmental body that acts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing and sets international standards for curbing illicit financial flows. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Mzukisi Qobo
Mzukisi Qobo is the head of the Wits School of Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

No relief in South Africa’s many relief packages

M&G Premium

The government’s development path is likely to result in higher rates of unemployment
duma gqubule
Opinion

SA’s possible greylisting is a blessing in disguise

M&G Premium

The country shouldn’t be facing this threat but it could bring urgency to bringing in reforms to stop corruption
Mzukisi Qobo
Editorial

Editorial: Mini-budget makes big promises

A healthier public purse could signal better days ahead, but a lot remains to be seen
Editorial
Motoring

BMW X4M Competition is big on design and performance

BMW’s reworked Competition X4M – and the X3M – have a lot more oomph
Lerato_Matebese
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×