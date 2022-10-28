SA’s possible greylisting is a blessing in disguise

The English writer Samuel Johnson once remarked, “When a man is about to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates the mind wonderfully.” One way to look at the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF’s) threat to greylist South Africa is that this could raise a sense of urgency about reforms and hasten the work to clean up corruption.

The task force is an intergovernmental body that acts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing and sets international standards for curbing illicit financial flows.