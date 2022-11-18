Is the ANC’s Paul Mashatile good for business?

In my several meetings with politicians this year, the topic inevitably steered towards Paul Mashatile.

Not only was the man holding the keys to the kingdom (it was he who decided which regions and provinces went to conference), it became clear early on that he would be the man to beat in the race for deputy president of the ANC and maybe the country.

In one meeting, an ally of Mashatile, a man who I would later call the consigliere (if ever there was an Alex mafia, he fits the bill) told me that if anyone wants to strike at a buffalo you can’t swing and miss.

At the time, the consigliere and I had no idea what was to come. It was only after a few weeks following Arthur Fraser’s revelations about the theft of millions from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm that I realised that an opportunity had presented itself to Mashatile to take a swing.

It was no surprise to me and I’m sure to a certain extent, my colleagues, when the Godfather of Alex struck his blow this week.