Subscribe

Opinion

Ramaphosa: The independent panel’s impeachment report is riddled with loopholes

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

How to prevent, or punish, the abuse of power is a question that is old as democracy itself. The quest for such a mechanism was necessary for a democratic order. After all, democratic societies dearly embrace the principles of equality and the exercise of executive power for the public good. 

Any abuse of power, either for oneself or to favour one group over others, is an attack on the collective good. For a president, it is the ultimate betrayal of his or her duties both as the embodiment of the public good and its supreme guarantor. 

An impeachment, therefore, is the strongest form of punishment that democracies could devise to register their unequivocal disapproval. In addition to vacating office, the incumbent even loses the benefits that are normally given to former presidents and is barred from occupying any public office. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Mcebisi Ndletyana
Mcebisi Ndletyana is a professor of political science at the University of Johannesburg and co-author of a forthcoming book on the centenary history of Fort Hare University.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Ramaphosa: The independent panel’s impeachment report is riddled with loopholes

M&G PREMIUM

A judicial review will hopefully unearth all the relevant facts because there are many crucial questions that remain unanswered
Mcebisi Ndletyana
Friday

Art meets philanthropy as Zanele Muholi embarks on a new...

The photographer has created a nurturing space for young creatives to tell their own stories by setting up the Muholi Art Institute in Cape Town
palesa segomotso motsumi
Friday

Objects of Desire: Retreat yourself!

Treat yourself at home daily with everyday retreats. Skincare routines can be meditative, a calm home is a sanctuary, and natural textiles soften a bold look
kimberley schoeman
Top Six

UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake

Sizewell C, which is under development on the Suffolk coast in eastern England, will comprise two European Pressurised Reactors that will power the equivalent of about six million homes.
Roland Jackson
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×