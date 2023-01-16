Subscribe

Opinion

Will Mangaung mark the birth, decay and death of the ANC?

The ANC needs to be more than restored, it needs to be rebuilt and repurposed.
0

In the renaming of towns since 1994, Mangaung is probably the most fitting new name. Meaning “a place of cheetahs”, the name predates the colonial period. Natives referred to the place as Mangaung and continued even after Boers imposed the name, Bloemfontein, which is derived from Dutch, meaning “a fountain of flowers”. 

Unlike other new names that are hardly used in everyday life, and come across as an imposition, the official recognition of Mangaung was a truly restorative act. And the town was the best celebratory spot for the ANC’s 111 birthday on 8 January. 

Mangaung was most fitting for this celebratory moment because of its contradictory history in the life of the ANC. It is a place of both birth and near death of the ANC. The central location of the town made it the favourite to host the founding of the organisation in 1912, when it was known as the South African Native National Congress. It also helped that Mangaung was, and remains, a fairly multilingual town. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Mcebisi Ndletyana
Mcebisi Ndletyana is a professor of political science at the University of Johannesburg and co-author of a forthcoming book on the centenary history of Fort Hare University.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

Dakar, Africa’s cultural capital

Senegal boasts an array of fashion, culture and heritage platforms that are drawing international interest
bird story agency
Environment

‘Swimming sensation’ Maia the Turtle makes it to Mozambique with...

M&G PREMIUM

In 2020, a large plastic sack in the ocean became entangled on her flipper causing part of it to rot away
sheree bega
Opinion

Will Mangaung mark the birth, decay and death of the...

M&G PREMIUM

The party needs to be more than restored, it needs to be rebuilt and repurposed, with the the party’s youth prepared for a transformative role in society based on good ethics
Mcebisi Ndletyana
Friday

What is pulling the plug on digital arts in South...

he demand for digital products rose during lockdown but there have been challenges meeting it
Mary Corrigall
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×