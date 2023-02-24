The EV revolution is coming to SA

The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is gaining traction and is the most notable change in the automotive world. The introduction of electric cars has increased worldwide over the years and South Africa, too, is slowly becoming intrigued by the EV revolution.

Technological advancements and a growing awareness of the need to reduce carbon emissions are driving the surge in the popularity of EVs. One can see how concerned the South African consumer is by looking at the sales of hybrid vehicles, which are steadily increasing. Models such as the Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid XS sedan demonstrate how the consumer can benefit from hybrid integration as a step toward full electric.

It is becoming clear EVs will significantly impact the relationship between South African consumers and the automotive industry over time. However, some issues will impede the full roll-out of EVs in this country.

The distance between large cities and most people’s traditional homes is at least 600km in a country of our size, and the lack of power generation plays a vital role in South Africans’ choice of vehicle.

This creates a dilemma. Manufacturers such as Audi and Jaguar are pioneers in EV-charging infrastructure, introducing charging stations that charge in minutes, rather than hours, and have made finding a charging station easier. But bear in mind we have so far had more than 90 consecutive days of load-shedding from our dear Eskom, which alone must raise the anxiety levels of EV owners.

But all is not lost. Advancements in EV technology are making them more practical and accessible to a wider variety of consumers. Buyers’ choices range from pre-owned Nissan Leafs to the mammoth BMW iX, with prices ranging from R385 000 to R4 million, for the more exotic Porsche alternatives.

One drawback for some is that EVs do not produce that cacophony of aural pleasures we are used to. Think of the BMW 325is dissolving the tar, leaving plumes of smoke and retiring rubber and the sound of an inline six-cylinder engine performing theatrics.

Unfortunately, electric vehicles lack what I would consider a “soul”. They may be capable of reaching 100km/h in the blink of an eye, but they are essentially one-trick ponies.

The future of EVs is bright but there are difficulties to overcome. As technology advances, the benefits of EVs become more evident and they will play a significant part in the future of the automotive industry and society as a whole.

However, for the EV transition to be successful, it is critical to continue addressing the problems connected with them and to ensure that they are produced and used responsibly and sustainably.