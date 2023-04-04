French leader Macron is not ready to relent — yet

French President Emmanuel Macron is standing firm on controversial changes to retirement law in France, despite pressure from opposition parties, unions and an angry populace. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

In France, discontent simmers as protests and strikes over contentious pension reforms roil cities. The proposed increase in the retirement age has elicited a visceral reaction from the populace, resulting in massive demonstrations and strikes across France. Amid heightened tension and fears of clashes with police, hundreds of thousands of citizens are taking to the streets to voice their displeasure over President Emmanuel Macron’s use of his executive powers to implement the raise in the pension age.

Despite concerns about violence, demonstrators have remained resolute in their determination to express their dissent about this deeply unpopular policy, which they believe is unjust and detrimental to their hard-earned benefits.

Macron’s ambitious undertaking seeks to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64, a decision that has drawn the ire of many citizens. The proposed reforms have sparked a great deal of controversy, with many arguing that they will make it much more difficult for individuals to retire early and will lead to reduced benefits for some of the most vulnerable retirees. As well as the increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64, it will result in a drop in pension payments for those who continue working past the age of 65.

In addition, the reforms call for an increase in the number of years of contributions required for a full pension — from 2027, workers will have to make social security contributions over 43 years, rather than 42 years, in order to draw a full pension — a move that has proved highly controversial.

Adding to the simmering tension is the manner in which this measure was passed, utilising the full breadth of the president’s constitutional powers to push it through without a formal vote.

In the aftermath of a hard-fought presidential election victory over the formidable Marine le Pen, Macron found himself in a precarious position when his party fell short of securing an absolute majority in the legislative elections that followed.

Macron’s government suffered a setback in the 2022 legislative elections, losing its absolute majority in the National Assembly. To overcome this hurdle, Macron resorted to a constitutional manoeuvre known as Article 49.3 to bypass the need for a vote and push through the pension reform law. This risky move, however, proved to be a lightning rod for controversy, as it triggered two votes of no confidence against the government. Though the government ultimately emerged unhurt from these challenges, the close margin of one of the votes, brought by a centrist parliamentarian, serves as a stark reminder of the volatility of the current political climate in France.

The crisis in France has reached a fever pitch, as controversy continues to swirl around the high-handed tactics employed by police during the protests. Lawyers and civil rights advocates have raised concerns over arbitrary arrests, instances of injuries and reports of excessive force being used during crowd-control operations. These allegations have added fuel to the fire of an already volatile situation.

The question of why protests in France frequently take a violent turn, even during periods of relative calm, remains a perplexing one. The pension reforms in France have sparked an intense backlash and public outrage, with many viewing them as a direct assault on one of the country’s most prized social safety nets — the retirement system. Previous attempts by right-wing governments to enact similar reforms have been met with fierce resistance and mass protests from trade unions, workers and young people. Macron has himself attempted to push through pension changes in the past, only to be stymied by the determined opposition of workers and their allies.

PARIS, FRANCE – March 16: Eiffel Tower is seen while protesters set fire as clashes take place with riot police during a demonstration against French government’s plan to raise the legal retirement age in Paris, on March 16, 2023. (Photo by Firas Abdullah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Macron’s unorthodox approach has deepened the divisions and heightened the sense of disillusionment. On his reelection night last year, he pledged to govern differently for the next five years, but it remains to be seen if he will be able to adhere to this commitment.

France’s economy has been profoundly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the persisting conflict in Ukraine. These external forces have compounded the discontent and anger of the French populace, culminating in violent clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement agencies. This has prompted many high-ranking members of the left-wing establishment, including politicians and media personnel, to question the government’s competence in handling the situation.

Macron’s persistent state of denial towards the opposition and the protest movement has fuelled opposition to him. This disregard for democracy has caused dissatisfaction among leaders of the labour unions and left-wing parties such as France Unbowed.

Article 49-3 has become the focal point of discord within the French political tragedy, akin to the mythical Apple of Discord. Macron’s primary concern is not his political future but rather the legacy he leaves behind. The confluence of events such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the consumer’s dwindling purchasing power, and the looming threat of a potential repeat of the Mai 68 protests, have added to his anxieties. Despite these challenges, Macron blames the left for being obstructionist and the far right for exploiting the situation for their benefit.

The far right has seized upon the current law-and-order issues, citing them as evidence of Macron’s lack of authority and vision. They are using the unrest in urban areas as a means to develop a persuasive political campaign for the upcoming local, regional and even national elections, particularly if the National Assembly is dissolved in the next few months ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

Macron’s political “new” paradigm has left him vulnerable to criticism, with many seeing him as incompetent who has plunged France into uncharted territory. Despite mounting pressure from protesters and opposition parties, Macron remains defiant in his commitment to the reform, yet it remains to be seen whether he will maintain this stance in the face of sustained and widespread public protests in the coming days.