The best Ontario online casinos 2023 for real money gambling. Play 1000s of the top games including slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker and progressive jackpots.

Ontario online casino players no longer have to sign up at unlicensed offshore online casinos to play their favourite online casino games. Ontario legalised and regulated its online casino gaming industry on April 4, 2022.

As a result, several well-known and reputed online casino brands applied for and received a licence to operate in the Canadian province. So, you can now play hundreds and thousands of multi-vendor online casino games safely and legally in Ontario.

Check out the following list of top online casinos, which operate on a licence granted by iGaming Ontario and the Alcohol and Gambling Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

2023 Best Ontario Online Casino Sites

This online casino brand went live in 1998. JackpotCity Casino offers 400+ online casino games, ranging from classic table games to progressive online slots, on an instant-play software platform that functions well on mobile devices. The library offers games from Microgaming and Pragmatic Play.

Top Features

Been around for over 25 years

Exclusive progressive slots for Ontario players

Games from Microgaming

Software Providers and Games

JackpotCity.ca library offers 400+ games from Pragmatic Play, On Air, and Microgaming. A registered account is all you need to play for fun or real money.

The online casino is optimised for iOS and Android devices and offers top-class mobile casino games, fair gameplay, and support for responsible gaming on smartphones and tablets. You can either sign up on a mobile device or log in to an existing account.

The library has slots, table games, card games, and live dealer games. The list of popular games includes African Quest, Gold Collector, 9 Pots of Gold Hyperspins, and Kings of Cash.

Payment Options

Banking is safe and simple at JackpotCity.ca because the online casino accepts deposits through credit cards, debit cards, popular electronic wallets, prepaid cards, MuchBetter, and PaySafeCard. The funding options also include Interac and eCheck.

The online casino instantly credits deposits to player accounts, although it takes longer to process payouts. The withdrawal time frame for your preferred cash-out option depends on the amount you wish to withdraw, your bank or financial institution, and your cashout option.

The online casino has an informative banking section, making things easy for beginners. You can also approach a live support agent for instant assistance.

Full Overview of JackpotCity Casino

JackpotCity Casino is a Vegas-themed online casino that delivers the Las Vegas casino gaming experience in the comforts of your home in Ontario. In keeping with its theme, the online casino displays brilliant images of Las Vegas casinos on its main page.

The online casino is easy to navigate because of its seamless website design, featuring well-placed links and an informative main page. Guests can find out everything they need to know about the online casino without navigating away from the homepage. You can also get 24/7 support through email and live chat.

The total jackpot value exceeds C$1 million at the online casino. Gold Factory Jackpots Maple Moolah is an exclusive progressive slot available only to Canadian players. The library also offers Must Win Jackpot games like Adventures of Doubloon Island, Thunderstruck II, and 9 Masks of Fire, among others.

licenced by iGaming Ontario, JackpotCity Casino has tailored its services and offerings to suit the tastes and preferences of Ontario players. In addition to progressive jackpot games, you can play 400+ multi-vendor slots, table games, card games, and live dealer games on your desktops or mobile devices.

The online casino guarantees fair play and accountability and helps Ontario players to gamble responsibly.

Enjoy an impressive collection of online casino games, including slots with innovative themes and mechanics at LeoVegas Casino for Ontario. The online casino is home to well-known slots like Wolf Gold and Book of Dead, in addition to classic table games, card games, and live dealer games.

Top Features

750+ online casino games from seven vendors

Winner of multiple industry awards

Native mobile apps for iOS and Android

Software Providers and Games

LeoVegas Casino has partnered with seven licenced and reputed software providers—Play’n Go, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, SG Digital, Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, and Blueprint Gaming. The library offers games in groups like table games and slots.

The online casino has 745 slots and 16 table games. The top games in the library are 9 Masks of Fire, Sizzling Kingdom: Bison, Money Train 3, and Gold Cash Freespins, to mention a few.

Since LeoVegas Casino introduces new games into its library regularly, new games like Rotten, Napoleon vs. Rabbits, and Gold Blitz are also available for fun or real money play.

Payment Options

LeoVegas Casino has made it easy for Ontario players to make deposits and start playing for real money. Its banking section offers Canada-friendly deposit options like credit cards, electronic transfers, Interac, and iDebit.

The informative banking section tells you everything you need to know about making deposits safely and securely at the online casino. However, you can use the online casino’s 24/7 live support system for any banking-related assistance.

Withdrawing your winnings is as easy as making a deposit at LeoVegas Casino. The online casino suggests setting up an electronic wallet account with MuchBetter because it is the easiest way to get your money.

Full Overview of LeoVegas Casino

LeoVegas Casino is a lion-themed online casino. When you sign up for real money play, you become a member of the Lion King’s pride and get to play at an award-winning online casino. Choose from 750+ online casino games and live dealer games from multiple game studios.

Established in 2012, LeoVegas Casino has won several industry awards. These awards include the Online Gaming Operator of the Year Award at the International Gaming Awards of 2022, the Online Casino Award at the Global Gaming Awards of 2022. It also includes the Mobile Casino Product Award at the EGR Operator Awards of 2021.

LeoVegas Casino is available on all devices. Mobile players can download and install the LeoVegas App for iOS and Android, featuring sophisticated touch ID functionality that allows you to access the games instantly with a single swipe.

LeoVegas Casino is primarily a mobile product, although you can use it on desktops too. The parent company’s headquarters are in Malta, but its technological development centre is in Sweden. The online casino has an Ontario iGaming licence for its operation in Ontario.

LeoSafePlay is the responsible gambling policy at LeoVegas Casino, through which the online casino offers several tools and measures to help Ontario players gamble safely.

PlayOJO Casino is licenced and regulated by iGaming Ontario and the Alcohol and Gambling Commission of Ontario (AGCO). You can play real money casino games at PlayOJO Casino, win as much as luck permits, and withdraw as much as you please. This is because the online casino has no withdrawal restrictions.

Key Features

Unrestricted withdrawals

Multi-vendor casino games

Award-winning online casino

Software Providers & Games

PlayOJO Casino has partnered with SkillOnNet, one of the top suppliers of casino software solutions in the industry. Online casinos powered by SkillOnNet offer games from multiple software providers, including NetEnt, Playtech, Microgaming, and others, on an instant play software platform.

The online casino offers a jackpot pool currently exceeding C$22 million. You can grab your share by wagering real money on jackpot games like Gold Strike Bonanza, Diamond Mine Megaways, and Better Wilds.

The library at PlayOJO Casino offers top-performing online casino games in groups like roulette, slots, blackjack, live casino, card games, and game shows.

Payment Options

Cashing in and cashing out is simple, safe, and quick at PlayOJO Casino. Ontario players can choose from electronic wallets, credit cards, debit cards, and many other secure payment options at the online casino. Most methods are free of cost, but a few have fees.

Visit the banking section of PlayOJO Casino for details about each banking option. The minimum deposit amount is $10, and the banking options include Visa, MasterCard, PaySafeCard, Interac, ecoPayz, and MuchBetter.

PlayOJO Casino does not restrict withdrawals and allows you to withdraw as much as you please, at any time.

PlayOJO Casino Full Overview

The operator of PlayOJO Casino is SkillOnNet Ltd, which has offices in Malta. The online casino operates in Ontario on a licence granted by AGCO and iGaming Ontario.

PlayOJO Casino is an SSL-secure site that has partnered with iTech Labs, an independent auditor that regularly tests and certifies its games and software for fairness and randomness.

In addition to multi-vendor games, the online casino offers three lucky-wheel games with attractive prizes. Plus, the online casino offers several opportunities to play these games without spending money.

The online casino not only generates many winners but has also won several industry awards. These awards include the Rising Star in Casino Award at the SBC Awards in 2019 and the Best New Casino Award at the Meister Awards in 2017.

PlayOJO Casino enjoys communicating with players and encourages social interaction through the social networks Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. You can also contact the online casino through email at [email protected] or live chat.

The responsible gambling policy at PlayOJO Casino encompasses the prevention of compulsive gambling and the protection of minors. The online casino informs and educates players and offers them the best safe gambling tools. It also monitors account activities to detect signs of unsafe gambling.

Spin Casino is a Vegas-themed online casino offering hundreds of games from NetEnt and Microgaming. The online casino operates in Ontario on an iGaming Ontario licence and offers top-performing slots on desktops, smartphones, and tablets. Any Ontario resident can sign up and play for real money at Spin Casino provided they are 19+.

Top Features

Hundreds of online casino games from Microgaming and NetEnt

Exclusive progressive games with six and seven-digit jackpots

View payout percentages of all games on the casino website

Software Providers & Games

Spin Casino offers Vegas-style games from NetEnt and Microgaming. You can enjoy browser-based play on desktops and iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

The games at Spin Casino have superior graphics, cutting-edge features, and innovative mechanics. Moreover, the online casino delivers an exciting gaming environment by offering new games every month.

Play popular slots like Ancient Fortunes: Zeus, HyperGold, and 9 Masks of Fire at Spin Casino.

You can also check out the exclusive Canadian progressive game Gold Factory Jackpots Maple Moolah with four progressive jackpots.

The library also offers table games like Vegas Strip Blackjack, Vegas Single Deck Blackjack, and Live Roulette.

Payment Options

Spin Casino delivers a safe and secure banking environment. The online casino has partnered with licensed and reputed payment providers to enable you to make deposits and withdrawals quickly and easily.

To make a deposit at Spin Casino, you need to navigate to the cashier section, pick a payment method, and follow the on-screen prompts as they appear. The online casino protects your banking details with anti-fraud measures and digital encryption technologies.

A list of banking options at Spin Casino includes Instadebit, Visa, MasterCard, Interac, and eCheck, many of which support deposits and withdrawals.

Spin Casino Full Overview

Spin Casino is an online casino belonging to Cadtree Limited, a company registered in Alderney. It operates on the Microgaming software platform and offers slots, table games, and live dealer games from NetEnt and Microgaming.

Featuring a simple website design, a hamburger menu with links to web sections, and well-placed links, Spin Casino is easy to navigate. The brilliant images of Las Vegas casinos on its main page indicate that the online casino has a Vegas theme.

The sophisticated instant-play software platform on which Spin Casino operates is accessible on all kinds of devices. You can register, make deposits, and play games for fun or real money on desktops or mobile devices.

Playing at Spin Casino is safe and secure because it is an SSL-secured site, which guarantees privacy and supports responsible play. The games and software are fair, and you can view their payout percentages on the casino website whenever you please.

Spin Casino helps you to gamble responsibly. The online casino allows you to assess your vulnerability to gambling-related harm by taking a self-assessment test in the responsible gambling section. You can set player limits to control your casino expenditure and self-exclude if gambling stops being fun.

Lucky Days Casino is a luck-themed online casino offering 800+ instant-play online casino games from multiple software providers like NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Evolution, and many others. You can enjoy secure and lightning-fast deposits and withdrawals at the online casino.

The online casino’s iGaming Ontario licence makes it one of the safest options for Ontario players.

Top Features

800+ multi-vendor online casino games

Processes payout requests in 24 hours

Live dealer casino

Software Providers & Games

A click on Games in the main menu takes you to the lobby, which displays a search bar and a horizontal list of game groups like live casino, slots, jackpots, and many more. Click on All Games to view all the games in the library at Lucky Days Casino.

The library offers 800+ titles from well-known vendors like Pragmatic Play, Microgaming, Wazdan, Push Gaming, and many others. The online casino recommends slots like Amazing Link Zeus, Big Bass Splash, Wild Swarm, and 9 Masks of Fire to its Ontario players.

Try your luck on five progressive games, including Leprechaun Goes to Hell, Divine Fortune, and Gunslinger Reloaded.

Payment Options

Lucky Days Casino delivers secure and fast deposits and payouts. You only have to pick a payment method and follow the instructions on your screen to make quick deposits and withdrawals. However, you can always approach customer support if you run into issues.

You can choose from deposit options like ecoPayz, Visa, MasterCard, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, Interac Online, and Bank Transfer at Lucky Days Casino. The online casino does not charge for deposits and processes them instantly.

Lucky Days Casino takes 24 hours to process a payout request, provided you have verified your account details. Once processed, the withdrawals may take up to five working days to reach your account.

Full Overview of Lucky Days Casino

Lucky Days Casino is a luck-themed online casino displaying images of Maneki-Neko, the Japanese lucky cat, on its website. The online casino belongs to L7 Entertainment Ltd, a company registered in Malta and licenced by iGaming Ontario and AGCO for the residents of Ontario.

The online casino takes good care of its Ontario players. An exhaustive Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section provides detailed answers to commonly asked questions. Live chat is available for players looking for quick assistance. You can also leave customer support a message and expect a quick response.

The best features of Lucky Days Casino are safe and secure banking options, multi-vendor games, big jackpots, live dealer games, and new games. Also, the online casino prioritises security and implements the latest security measures to protect your data and secure your gaming experience.

Lucky Days Casino respects your privacy and helps you to gamble responsibly. The online casino guides players having a gambling problem to Connex Ontario, a non-profit organisation providing mental health, addiction, and problem gambling services.

You can answer the self-assessment questionnaire in the responsible gambling section and approach customer support if you feel you are experiencing gambling harm.

Royal Panda Casino is more than an online casino because it also offers a live casino and a sportsbook. The online casino’s mascot is an aristocratic panda who guides players to win big prizes while playing online casino games. Check the blog section of the online casino for the latest updates and the hottest casino news.

Top Features

Over 2,000 multi-vendor games

Exclusive progressive slots with six-figure jackpots

Sportsbook

Software Providers & Games

Royal Panda Casino offers 2,000+ games from multiple software providers like Blueprint Gaming, Microgaming, Play’n Go, and Pragmatic Play on an instant-play software platform accessible on all devices.

All you need is a registered account to play games in real money or demo modes. You can sign up and start playing instantly if you are an Ontario resident above 19 years of age.

A click on Casino takes you to the library, which displays games in categories like slots, jackpots, and arcades. The online casino also displays the number of games in each category, and each game icon displays its title and the name of its provider.

Payment Options

Royal Panda Casino offers a wide range of casino payment methods, many of which support deposits and withdrawals. Whenever you want to make a deposit, you must visit the cashier section and choose from payment methods like electronic wallets, credit cards, debit cards, and others.

Deposit options like Visa, MasterCard, Instadebit, and PaySafeCard are available at Royal Panda Casino. The online casino processes deposits instantly, but the withdrawals take time because of verification checks.

You can make deposits and withdrawals in a safe and secure banking environment at Royal Panda Casino. Instant assistance is available for Ontario players who run into banking-related issues.

Full Overview of Royal Panda Casino

Royal Panda Casino, a brand belonging to Royal Panda Limited, has received a licence to operate in Ontario from iGaming Ontario and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). In addition to an online casino, Royal Panda also offers a live casino and an online sports betting site.

Royal Panda is a panda-themed online casino with a mascot in the form of an aristocratic panda. You will see images of the panda in almost every section of the casino website.

Site navigation is easy because of a spacious gaming interface, well-placed links, and a hamburger menu with links to web sections. The main page presents important features of the online casino, icons of featured games, and all the required casino information that players need to get started.

Royal Panda Casino has become popular in Ontario because of its multi-vendor games, regional licence, top-rated customer support, exclusive slots, and live dealer games. You can enjoy all these in a safe and secure gaming environment.

Through its responsible gambling policy, Royal Panda Casino helps its Ontario customers play safely. You can check your account activities anytime to track your casino expenditure, wagering, and gaming session.

The online casino also allows you to set gambling limits and get help with problem gambling.

Enjoy a galaxy of slots at Slots Magic Casino, an online casino operating on the SkillOnNet software platform. The online casino’s well-designed website displays a slideshow of selling points and a multi-vendor library with slots, jackpot games, table games, and live dealer games.

Key Features

Multi-vendor casino games

Progressive slots with six and seven-figure jackpots

Tournaments with big prize pools

Software Providers & Games

The operator of Slots Magic Casino is SkillOnNet Limited, a supplier of premium casino gaming software solutions. The company’s partnership with 50+ software providers enables the online casino to offer multi-vendor games on an instant-play software platform.

You will find the library on the main page of SlotsMagic.ca, with games arranged in groups like jackpots, live casino, live game shows, table games, and online slots. Popular games include Magic Spins, Chilly Heat, Dynamite Riches, and Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, to mention a few.

You can try hitting six and seven-digit jackpots by playing well-known progressive games like King Kong Cash Jackpot King, Fishin’ Frenzy, and Mighty Griffin Megaways.

Payment Options

Making deposits and withdrawals is safe and secure at Slots Magic Casino because it uses the latest anti-fraud and digital encryption technologies to protect your data.

You need to visit the cashier section, choose a payment method, and follow the instructions on your screen to make a deposit. Some of the payment methods at the online casino are MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, ecoPayz, Visa, MasterCard, and Interac.

The online casino allows you to view your transaction history whenever you wish to keep track of your casino spending. You can view your transaction history by visiting your personal area in the account section.

Full Overview of Slots Magic Casino

Slots Magic Casino is a slot-themed online casino, offering more than slots. Its multi-vendor library also offers table games, card games, jackpot games, and live dealer games. The jackpot section has plenty of games with six and seven-figure progressive jackpots.

The total jackpot value at Slots Magic Casino currently exceeds $290,388.79, but it is rising very fast. Games like King Kong Cash, Fishin’ Frenzy, and Mighty Griffin Megaways have jackpots running into seven figures.

Slots Magic Casino offers a responsive customer support system. If you cannot find the required information in the exhaustive FAQ section, you can email [email protected] or use the live chat facility. The live chat is available only to registered Ontario players who have logged in to their accounts.

The online casino holds an AGCO gaming licence, which enables it to legally operate in Ontario, offer multi-vendor games, and host tournaments with big prize pools. The online casino guarantees fair play, respects player privacy, and supports responsible gambling.

The responsible gambling policy at Slots Magic encompasses the prevention of compulsive gambling and minor protection. The online casino offers many player protection tools to help you to control your gambling activities.

Players experiencing gambling harm can self-exclude and visit Connex Ontario.

Getting Started with the Top Ontario Online Casino

Most Ontario online casinos allow you to play free games without registering or logging in to your account. But you must register and make a deposit to play for real money and win jackpots. The following is a walkthrough of the sign-up procedure at Jackpot City Casino.

Step 1: Click on the yellow Sign Up button in the top right-hand corner of the website.

Step 2: Confirm your physical location by selecting Canada from the country dropdown list and ON-Ontario from the state or region dropdown list. Then, click on Next to proceed to the next step of the sign-up procedure.

Step 3: Complete the account information section of the sign-up form by entering your email address, phone number, and preferred language and currency. You also have to create your login credentials.

Step 4: Enter your name and date of birth in the personal information section.

Step 5: Provide your occupational information by choosing your industry and job title from the dropdown lists.

Step 6: Enter your residential address.

Step 7: The online casino asks you if you are a politically exposed person (PEP), a head of an international organisation (HIO), or a close associate or family member of a PEP or HIO. Answer yes or no to this question.

Step 8: Check the boxes to confirm that you are 19+ and accept the terms and privacy policy, to permit the online casino to send you personalised offers through phone, email, and SMS.

Step 9: Click the purple Register button to submit your details and complete the online registration procedure.

Other Ontario Online Casino Sites

Are you looking for more online casinos holding a licence from the Ontario Gaming Commission? Our experts have handpicked and listed the following online casinos for players residing in Ontario. Although they are not in our list of top seven Ontario online casinos, they offer top-performing games with plump jackpots.

Ruby Fortune Casino

Ruby Fortune Casino, a ruby-themed online casino operating on the Microgaming software platform, calls itself “Canada’s Jewel.”

Ontario online casino players can carry the casino in their pockets and play at will because it functions on all devices. The online casino is popular in Ontario for its 24/7 customer support service, reliable banking options, and sophisticated security measures.

Established in 2003, Ruby Fortune Casino offers safe, secure, simple, and fast card transactions. In addition to playing slots, baccarat, and blackjack games, Ruby Fortune Casino offers Maple Moolah, a progressive slot with a jackpot exceeding C$1 million.

Royal Vegas Casino

An online casino that went live in 2000, Royal Vegas Canada has ample industry experience. It offers top-performing online casino games from Microgaming and Pragmatic Play, reliable banking options, sophisticated security measures, and world-class customer support in multiple languages, including French and English.

You can play on any device, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. The most popular games at Royal Vegas Canada include Amazing Link Zeus, Hyper Strike, and Assassin Moon, to mention a few.

The online casino is also home to the low-volatility progressive slot Gold Factory Jackpots Maple Moolah, with a jackpot exceeding C$1 million.

Jackpot Village Casino

A Vegas-themed online casino having nothing to do with a village, Jackpot Village Casino takes you to the glittering city of Las Vegas and challenges you to win your share of a total jackpot worth C$60 million.

In addition to 1,200+ slots, live dealer games, table games, and scratch cards, the library offers Must Go Jackpot games with jackpots that must be won by the end of the day. The online casino offers games from 70+ software providers.

Playing at Jackpot Village Casino is safe and secure because the online casino is certified by eCOGRA, an internationally acclaimed independent player protection organisation.

888 Casino

If you already have an 888 Casino account, you can use your existing credentials to log in at 888casino.ca, an online casino dedicated to Ontario residents.

The Ontario online casino offers 1,000+ online casino games from multiple software providers. The library has exclusive slots with six-figure jackpots like Mad Max Fury Road, Millionaire Genie Megaways, and Irish Riches.

When you need a break from playing online casino games, you can visit 888poker to play online poker games and 888sport to make bets on your favourite sports events.

888casino helps Ontario players to gamble safely and guides problem gamblers to Connex Ontario, which offers mental health, addiction, and problem gambling services.

Bet365 Casino

An Ontario-licensed online casino, Bet365 is home to a library of casino classics, exclusive slots, and new games. It also offers live dealer games, online sports betting services, and in-play betting.

The library has slots, card games, table games, video poker games, and jackpot games, along with live blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Sic Bo, and poker games with table limits as low as $0.00 to $10.00.

Play Playtech’s Age of the Gods slots like Wonder Warriors and megaways slots like Buffalo Blitz to win six-figure jackpots. Bet365 Casino supports safe play and offers player protection tools like deposit limits, reality checks, time-outs, and self-exclusion.

BetMGM Casino

BetMGM.ca is more than an online casino. In addition to online casino games, it offers online poker games and a sportsbook. You need to register just one gaming account to access the online casino, the online poker room, and the online sportsbook at BetMGM.ca.

The library offers 2,000+ live dealer games, table games, slots, jackpot slots, and exclusive games from multiple software providers. Games like Big Banker, Melon Madness Deluxe, Spin Bandit, and Respin 7s are available only at BetMGM Casino.

BetMGM Casino offers 48 six-figure progressive jackpots, including Melon Madness, Bison Fury, Buffalo Blitz, Viking Riches, Oracle of Dead, and Spin Bandit.

Casimba Casino

A brand belonging to White Hat Gaming, Casimba Casino offers slots, live dealer games, and table games from 124 software providers, including WMS, Rabcat, Play’n Go, 2By2 Gaming, Bally, Booming Games, and others.

Some of the popular games in the library are Wins of Winter, Monopoly Megaways, Gates of Olympus, Royal Potato, and Alchemy Fortunes.

Customer support is available 24/7 at Casimba Casino through live chat. You can also email your doubts, questions, and issues to [email protected] and expect a quick response.

Playing at Casimba Casino is safe and secure because the online casino implements effective encryption technologies, respects privacy, and supports responsible play.

Betway Casino

Betway.ca is a large online gambling portal offering an online sportsbook, an eSports site, an online casino, a live casino, and a Vegas section. You need only one registered account to access all these online gambling services in Ontario.

Betway is a brand belonging to Cadway Limited, a company registered in Alderney Channel Islands. The parent company has obtained an online gambling licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and operates according to an agreement with iGaming Ontario.

The online casino is eCOGRA-certified and allows you to make deposits and withdrawals with Visa and MasterCard, ecoPayz, ecoVoucher, MuchBetter, and many other Canada-friendly banking options.

Dream Vegas Casino

A brand managed by TWHG Inc, Dream Vegas Casino is a Vegas-themed online casino. The betting site offers a library of over 2,000 online casino games from 100+ software providers, including NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution, and Scientific Games. Play on any device of your choice, including desktops, tablets, and mobile phones.

Player safety and security get priority at Dream Vegas Casino, an eCOGRA-approved online casino. It maintains sophisticated data protection and security standards and delivers exceptional customer support services 24/7 to all players.

The online casino offers safe, secure, and reliable banking options like Visa, MasterCard, Interac, PaySafeCard, Skrill, and many more.

Luxury Casino

A luxury-themed online casino compatible with desktop computers and mobile devices, Luxury Casino offers a payout rate of 97% and 24/7 customer support.

The online casino is a brand belonging to Apollo Entertainment Limited, a company regulated by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and operating according to an agreement with iGaming Ontario. Luxury Casino is a Microgaming online casino bearing the eCOGRA certificate.

Luxury Casino offers 550+ online casino games with superior graphics, animations, and sound effects. Some of the best games in the library are French Roulette Gold Series, Treasure Quest, Immortal Romance, and Hot as Hades.

Nitro Casino

The operator of Nitro Casino is BP Group Limited, a company belonging to the PressEnter Group. Playing at Nitro Casino is safe and secure because of its Ontario licence, support for safe play, and privacy policy. Nitro uses the latest encryption technology and security measures to deliver a safe and secure gaming experience.

Nitro Casino offers 1,000+ games from 60+ software providers, including live dealer games, table games, roulette, and blackjack. The library offers high-volatility slots like Dog House, Warrior Graveyard, Gladiator Legends, and many more.

You can start playing for real money by signing up and making a deposit with several Canada-friendly banking options.

Party Casino

Getting started at Party Casino is a quick procedure. You only have to sign up and make a deposit using one of the Canada-friendly banking options available at the online casino. Once signed up, you can play over 1,000 games, including Buffalo Blitz, Wolf Gold, and 9 Masks of Fire.

The operator of Party Casino is ElectraWorks Maple Limited, a company registered with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. Enjoy exclusive games, fast payouts, 24/7 support, and 100% secure transactions at the online casino.

The online casino helps Ontario players to gamble safely and guides them to Connex Ontario if they need help with problem gambling.

Zodiac Casino

Zodiac Casino allows you to deposit only $1 to start playing. The online casino greets Ontario players with 80 opportunities to win $1 million on the Mega Money Wheel, a progressive jackpot game.

Zodiac Casino is a Microgaming online casino offering 500+ games, including blockbuster slots like Bridesmaids and Game of Thrones. Top games at the online casino include Mystic Shrine, Arena of Gold, and Queen of Alexandria.

The total jackpot value at Zodiac Casino exceeds C$12 million, and the online casino says that you can become an instant millionaire if you get lucky.

You can play anytime, anywhere, and everywhere at Zodiac Casino because it is mobile-compatible.

FAQ

When did online casinos become legal in Ontario?

Ontario became the first province in Canada to regulate online gambling on April 4, 2022. Companies can operate online gambling services in Ontario after getting a licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and iGaming Ontario.

Since operators need not have a Canada-based business to obtain an online gambling licence in Ontario, many offshore operators applied for online casino licences in Ontario.

Which are the most popular Ontario online casinos?

Many reputed online casinos operate on an Ontario iGaming licence. Labelling one of them as the most popular Ontario online casino will be unfair to the others. You can choose from several Ontario online casinos, each offering multi-vendor games, big jackpots, and 24/7 customer support.

Jackpot City Casino, LeoVegas Casino, and PlayOJO Casino have always occupied the top three positions in lists of the most popular Ontario online casinos.

What kinds of casino games do Ontario online casinos offer?

Canada online casinos are of two types—single-vendor casinos and multi-vendor casinos. The former offers games from only one software provider, and the latter offers games from several software providers.

Ontario online casinos like Zodiac Casino and Luxury Casino offer games from only Microgaming, while Nitro Casino, Party Casino. Many others offer games from several software providers, including NetEnt, iSoftBet, Betsoft Gaming, and Play’n Go.

The best Ontario online casinos offer libraries rich with slots, table games, card games, video poker games, scratch cards, live dealer games, and jackpot games.

Do I have to pay taxes on my casino winnings in Ontario?

Ontario residents do not have to pay taxes on their casino winnings. However, the interest you earn on your casino winnings is taxable, and you need to declare this interest on a T5 form. You will be fined if you fail to pay taxes on your casino winnings.

Also, if you are a professional gambler who makes his or her living playing online casino games, you have to pay taxes on your winnings.

Do Ontario online casinos support the Canadian Dollar?

All Ontario online casinos support the Canadian Dollar. You can choose from any Canada-friendly banking method at the online casino, including credit cards, electronic wallets, and vouchers, and make a deposit in CAD.

Ontario online casinos allow you to wager in CAD and win prizes and jackpots in CAD. The online casino also pays out casino winnings in CAD.

How can I make deposits and withdrawals at Ontario online casinos?

Ontario online casinos offer several Canada-friendly banking options, many of which support deposits and withdrawals.

For example, Jackpot City Casino allows Ontario players to deposit and withdraw with Visa and MasterCard credit cards, Interac Online, electronic checks, Instadebit, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, and Apple Pay.

While online casinos credit deposits instantly, withdrawals are subject to different processing time frames depending on the preferred withdrawal method, withdrawal amount, and bank.

Conclusion

Online casinos are legal in Ontario. A directory of online gambling sites offered by approved and regulated operators in Ontario is available on the iGaming Ontario website.

The simplest way to know whether an online casino belongs to a regulated operator in Ontario is to look for an iGaming Ontario logo on its website. All Ontario-licenced online casinos display this logo on their websites.

iGaming Ontario monitors the activities of the online casino, which has received a licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

Ontario-licensed online casinos support responsible gambling. Each online casino with the iGaming Ontario logo on its website helps players to gamble safely by offering them player protection tools.

They also guide problem gamblers to Connex Ontario, an organisation offering mental health, addiction, and problem gambling community services. You can play with confidence at these online casinos in Ontario.

The AGCO has granted licences to several reputed and experienced offshore online casino operators. You can choose from all of our featured Ontario-licenced online casinos and play real money games safely at home.

Play thousands of games from well-known software providers and hit jackpots in a safe, secure, licenced, and well-regulated environment.