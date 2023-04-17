Xiaomi smart cameras

The Xiaomi Smart Camera C200 can 'see' at night and identify if a moving object is a human

Protect your loved ones and your property with hi-tech smart Xiaomi cameras

Xiaomi Smart Camera C200

The Xiaomi C200 Smart Camera is a cutting-edge security camera. The smart camera offers clear and crisp video due to its high resolution, 1920 1080p full HD provides you with sharp and smooth videos. The camera performs well in light changing conditions. The camera’s infrared LEDs offer enhanced night vision, giving you peace of mind as you and your family sleep.

The smart camera has a dual motor head which enables the camera to rotate and capture a full 360° horizontal view and 106° vertical view. It uses AI and deep learning technology to accurately identify human detection. The recorded video feed from the camera is backed up to secure cloud storage where the whole data transmission is encrypted.

The camera is pre-installed with the rotation base and can be placed on various surfaces such as a table, window or ceiling. The camera can be controlled using the voice control function which are available on a smart speaker and smart display devices that work with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

For more information, click here.

Xiaomi Smart Camera C300

Enjoy an improved visual experience with fully upgraded 2K ultra-clear HD technology, thanks to the Xiaomi Smart Camera C300. It features a 3-megapixel camera and uses ultra-clear HD technology to capture more detailed images. The C300 uses an F1.4 large aperture lens that lets significantly more light enter, capturing detailed images even in low-light conditions. Its upgraded 6P lens gives you a higher-quality display while effectively reducing light refraction for clearer, more detailed images. The Xiaomi C300 also features a high-sensitivity image sensor and displays colour video even under low-light conditions.

Thanks to its AI human detection, it can effectively filter out false alarms. It does this with a combination of deep-learning applications, as well as algorithm and network optimisation for improved accuracy. It also features a dual-axis pan-tilt-zoom motor, with a 360° horizontal viewing angle and 108° vertical viewing angle. The C300 supports two-way real-time voice calling that feels like a face-to-face conversation, so you can chat intimately with your loved ones no matter where you are. It also supports three storage methods, a local Micro SD card, NAS devices and the cloud, so you can back up your data with peace of mind. Equipped with the Xiaomi Security Chip, the camera can fundamentally prevent privacy leakage caused by video streaming and device forgery.

For more informatin, click here.

Xiaomi Smart Camera C400

The Xiaomi C400 Smart Camera offers ultra-clear video with its 2560 x 1440 high resolution and 4MP camera. The C400 can also deliver amazing 2.5K videos with subtle details that are true to life. This combined with the 6P lens, the camera effectively reduces light refraction. As a result, the images are so clear as if you are on the spot and seeing them for yourself. The camera is pre-installed with the rotation base and can be placed on a table, window, ceiling, or wall.

The dual-motor pan-tilt zoom design enables the lens to rotate up, down, left and right. When checking your smartphone outside your home, you can have a panoramic view of what happens at your home, giving you a complete sense of security. The high-quality, large-diameter design enhances the stereo sound quality of the speakers while amplifying and restoring the true nature of sounds. When making two-way voice calls with your baby, you feel as if your baby is next to you.

The built-in AI human detection module can identify humanoid contours faster and automatically locate and shoot after locking the humanoid, reducing false alarms caused by disturbances of other objects (such as small animals walking or light changes). In this way, you will be less bothered by false alarms. For connectivity, the C400 supports 2.4GHz/5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi connections for reduced signal interference and a more stable connection while delivering faster network transmission. It also supports local microSD storage for automatic loop recording.

For more information, click here.

Xiaomi Outdoor Camera AW200

Keep your home under surveillance at all times with the Xiaomi Outdoor Camera AW200. The AW200 features a 1920 x 1080p high-resolution for guaranteed picture quality, digital zoom and detail magnification. The F1.6 large aperture also helps to increase light intake and improves image transparency. Its ultra-low light full-colour night vision also allows you to see daytime colour in extremely low light conditions. Its enhanced infra-red night vision allows you to see clearly even in pitch-black conditions. With no visible red dot illumination with 940nm LEDs and night vision activated, the AW200 offers enhanced performance compared with 850nm LEDs thanks to true non-intrusive infra-red night vision.

The Xiaomi Outdoor Camera AW200 is also IP65 dust and water resistant and designed with a professional waterproofed speaker, microphone and power socket. This allows you to put it anywhere you want without any fear of the elements. The compact design of the footprint also enables it to be used indoors. Whether it’s by the garden fence, above the front gate, on the fireplace or ceiling, you can place it inside or outside in every conceivable place.

The AW200 comes with many features including two-way audio communication allowing you to talk and interact as if face to face up to five metres. Its AI human detection technology filters out unwanted alarms caused by non-human movements. Whenever a person is detected, notifications would be sent to a smartphone to ensure security. With the personalised sounds function, the camera will automatically play personalised voice recordings when it detects moving objects. You can even use the camera to take time-lapse recordings of flowers blooming or the sun rising and setting.

The AW200 Outdoor Camera also features local Micro SD card and cloud storage to give you two different storage solutions. To guarantee your privacy and the security of your data, the camera uses the Mi Security Chip which has a unique private key and certificate, effectively guaranteeing secure data communication and storage. The camera can be linked to your Alexa or Google smart display to view surveillance footage on your device and can be switched on and off by voice when used with a smart voice enabled device.

For more information, click here.