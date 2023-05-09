How Galaxy became the ultimate gamer’s smartphone

The Galaxy S23 delivers the fastest mobile graphics of any Galaxy device

Since the days of the first Galaxy S, mobile gaming has transformed beyond recognition. The most popular games all used to be basic tap-and-swipe titles, but now mobile gaming offers so much more. As the mobile gaming market grows at 1.7 times the rate of the rest of the gaming world, innovation is in high demand.

The line between mobile gaming and PC or console gaming is blurring, and Samsung engineers have been working to obliterate it entirely. With the Galaxy S23, Samsung aimed to set a new standard for what a premium mobile device can do.

Well, mission accomplished

With the latest hardware, software, processing and more, the newest Galaxy smartphone comprehensively advances every aspect of the device. Galaxy has even optimised the games themselves through open collaboration with developers. The result: a world-class gaming experience with performance elevated in every area.

Creating the ultimate gamer’s smartphone

At the heart of the Galaxy S23 series is the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. As the most powerful chipset ever in a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, gamers get to have the optimal experience on their smartphones. It makes graphics smoother, with more stable frame rates, and it’s more power-efficient than previous models.

That’s increasingly important as mobile games become more demanding. Graphics on mobile titles are getting closer to what’s possible at home. Processors have more 3D rendering challenges: more textures and objects in a scene, plus higher frame rates and increasing resolutions.

The Galaxy S23 handles all this with ease. Samsung worked closely with Qualcomm to optimise the chipset for Galaxy. When development began, the priority was to ensure early GPU compatibility, reliability and optimised performance. The result is a faster GPU designed to keep up with the demands of power users. The new CPU structure also boosts the processing abilities of the Galaxy S23 series by about 30% compared to the Galaxy S22 series.

Supporting all this is a key innovation empowering our gaming mission: Galaxy’s vapour cooling chamber. An overheated chipset may have to limit resources to protect both the user and the device. This causes game performance downgrades such as framerate drops. The vapour cooling chamber, made larger on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and brought to the S23+ and S23 models, reinforces gaming performance as it dissipates heat.

Making the future of gaming more mobile

To excel at handling increasingly demanding workloads, a smartphone needs excellent hardware and software — and precise optimisation to get the most out of both. The Galaxy S23 delivers the fastest mobile graphics of any Galaxy device. But more importantly, it can now sustain intense gaming performance for longer periods of time than on the previous S series. This was one of the biggest gaps between static and mobile gaming, and Galaxy is closing it.

Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy is also designed to support new technologies such as ray tracing. Capable of handling light source effects such as shadows and reflection, the Galaxy S23 series could enable game developers to apply ray tracing effects on mainstream mobile games. But Samsung is going further, as engineers are already working on more future-ready advancements so Galaxy smartphones can handle even more complex effects.

While plenty of smartphones can play games well on the go, Galaxy is striving for something extraordinary. Something like the Galaxy S23 series. Or as we like to think of it, the ultimate gamer’s smartphone — that’s only going to keep getting better. All these advancements help address one of the latest gaming challenges — cross-platform gaming. This is when mobile, console and desktop versions of a game need to share data across devices. This results in higher CPU and GPU loads than conventional games, which is a lot to handle. Good resource management is critical, as is the intelligence to balance performance and power.

