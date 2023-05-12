Request for concepts to mobilize investment in Southern Africa

Reference: G-RFC 01 – USAID Southern Africa Mobilizing Investment – FY 2023

Interested parties are invited to submit concepts to the USAID Southern Africa Mobilizing Investment Partnership and Grants Fund that present innovative ideas to catalyze and mobilize capital for investment by fund managers into various sectors to increase employment, decrease poverty, and reduce inequality within the Southern African region.

These ideas or activities will contribute to closing the gap in raising investment capital and help build an investment ecosystem that can identify and support a pipeline of viable investments.

Innovations with great potential for replication, scalability, or a direct impact on South Africa and the broader Southern African economies of Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zambia may be submitted.

To access the full RFC documentation, click here.

Should you experience challenges with the link or if you have questions concerning this notice please email [email protected] This notice of funding opportunity will have a rolling submission of which the first deadline is 15 June 2023 and the closing deadline is 30 September 2023. Please refer to the full RFC documentation for important dates.