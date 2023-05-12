TECNO SPARK 10 Pro review

This is an excellent device that excels in all areas

This exceptional phone offers a great deal of features at a great price. It is a recent addition to the South African smartphone market, released by TECNO.

We take a closer look at this device and assess its capabilities in terms of design, performance, camera, battery life and overall user experience.

Design

The SPARK 10 Pro is lightweight and boasts a sleek and stylish design that is both comfortable to hold and visually appealing. The device features a 6.8-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1080×2460 pixels that offers excellent colour reproduction and clarity, making it perfect for watching videos, browsing the web or playing games. The phone has a waterdrop notch on the top centre, which houses the front-facing camera and the back panel of the phone is made of polycarbonate material, which is durable and resistant to scratches.

Performance

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, which is a powerful chipset that multi-tasks with ease. The phone has large internal storage (256GB) which is expandable to micro SD and provides ample space for storing apps, photos and videos. SPARK 10 Pro runs on Android 13, the latest version, and comes with TECNO’s HiOS 12.6 skin. There are plenty of pre-installed apps, including a gallery and the TECNO Zone app store.

Camera

The SPARK 10 Pro from TECNO features a high-resolution camera on the back and the front, including a 50MP rear camera with dual flash, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro lens and an AI lens. The three large camera circles catch the eye — the camera, flash and depth sensor. The camera setup delivers excellent image quality and captures sharp and detailed photos even in low-light conditions. Footage from the rear camera is good with plenty of detail, great contrast, accurate colour and good dynamic range.

But it’s the 32MP front-facing dual camera that really shines with this device, taking attractive selfies and great for video calls. It too has dual flash with adjustable brightness, meaning that no matter where you take your selfies or what the lighting conditions are, you’ll always get the perfect pic. The overall photo quality is crisp and ready for social media posting.

User experience

Overall, the SPARK 10 Pro offers excellent performance, a beautiful display, and a highly capable camera system. The device is also packed with useful features, such as Memory Fusion Technology (to increase efficiency and performance), a side fingerprint sensor, face unlock and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The device also has dual-SIM support and 4G connectivity, making it a great option for those who need to stay connected while on the go. Some more features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C. Sliding and holding from the side of the screen will open a smart panel with shortcuts. There’s also a theme store for customising the interface

Top up sound with TECNO Buds 3

For audio, the SPARK 10 Pro has a headphone jack and a single-firing bottom speaker. The speaker loudness is quite decent with good sound quality that can be enhanced by pairing your device with TECNO Buds 3 for an optimal experience. Wireless earbuds offer premium sound quality, noise cancellation and a comfortable fit, making them the perfect companion for your smartphone. With the TECNO Buds 3, you can enjoy music, make phone calls and use voice commands with ease. The earbuds are also stylish and come in a range of colours to suit your personal style.

Battery life

SPARK 10 Pro is equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery that provides long-lasting performance, even with heavy usage. The device also supports 18W fast charging, which allows the battery to be charged from 0% to 100% in under two hours.

This is an excellent device that offers impressive features at a great price. It excels in all areas: design, performance, camera, battery life and overall user experience. If you are looking for a reliable and feature-packed device that won’t break the bank, the SPARK 10 Pro is definitely worth considering. At a recommended retail price of only R6 999 it is definitely worth the price.

Additional gadgets

Look out for the TECNO Square S3 speaker — it is a game-changer for music lovers, offering crisp, clear audio with rich bass tones. Whether you are listening to music, watching videos or playing games, the speaker delivers an immersive audio experience that is sure to impress. It is designed to be powerful and energy-efficient, ensuring that you can enjoy your music for longer periods without worrying about battery life.

Visit https://www.tecno-mobile.com/za/home/ to find out more.