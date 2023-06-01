Advancing Knowledge NPC preparing STEM Education for the 4th Industrial Revolution

Training science teachers to be confident, effective and efficient propagators of science

Advancing Knowledge NPC (AK NPC) has over the years delivered a number award-winning projects, programmes and accredited short courses in STEM education based on current, relevant, real-life and priority challenges in primary and secondary schools and aiming to prepare learners for the challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR). As an experienced outreach, support, training and research non-profit company for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education, the members of AK NPC fostered a comprehensive science development project which is conducted through a number of stages.

The first stage involves the training of science teachers to be confident, effective and efficient propagators of science. Teachers undergo a rigorous hands-on training programme which consists of model classes facilitated by experts in their discipline and a learning resource development section using readily available substances. As Professor Shaheed Hartley, Director of AK NPC, puts it: “The emphasis here is placed on teaching through an inquiry-based approach and allowing the theory and critical skills to emanate from the practice. Hence the first stage of our science development project is to take the current cohort of science teachers by the hand and to walk them through the inquiry-based approach to teaching science and improving their pedagogic skills and content knowledge.”

Inquiry-based natural science training for InterSen (grade 4-7) teachers

During the period April-May 2023, Advancing Knowledge NPC in collaboration with Garden Cities Archway Foundation and Western Cape Education Department started with CAPS Natural Science teacher training for teachers in the InterSen Phases (Grades 4-7). A total of 37 teachers from 20 schools from different districts of the Western Cape took part in the course. The SACE endorsed short course called Inquiry-Based Science Education (IBSE01) took place in the science laboratory of Portia Primary in Lansdowne.

The first part of course involved the knowledge area in Natural Science called Matter & Materials (chemistry). An environment of excitement and enthusiasm was created by the participants as they engaged with the inquiry-based chemistry activities presented by the facilitator Zaiboen Ahmed and SAASTA intern Rushda Benjamin. Teachers were guided through the important elements of inquiry-based approach dealing with the scientific method, clarifying challenging conceptions around dependent, independent and constant variables and delving into investigative activities in chromatography, compressibility of matter, acid-base reactions, forces and balancing of forces and testing the strength of materials. The facilitators stressed the importance of using everyday substances that are readily available to illustrate concepts and principles in the matter and materials knowledge area of InterSen Natural Science.

The second part of the InterSen Natural Science short course dealt with the knowledge area Energy & Change (physics). The session was facilitated by Robert Solomon, supported by Rushda Benjamin. The session was a continuation of the inquiry-based approach. Teachers were exposed to elementary experiments and investigative activities which they could directly apply in their natural science classes including energy transfers (convection, conduction and radiation), forces, electricity and electromagnetism. The use of everyday substances to illustrate the concepts, principles and theory in Natural Science had a direct resonance with teachers as they keenly used the practical investigation to explain their understanding.

The third part of the short course was aimed at the knowledge area called Earth and Beyond (astronomy). The session was facilitated by Weedaad Haas, supported by Rushda Benjamin. Teachers were engaged with astronomy software exploring the heavenly bodies as well as interactive hands-on activities to explore and highlight some key questions raised during the discussion that ensued. As one teacher explained: “These practical inquiry-based sessions certainly challenge our knowledge and preconceived ideas about astronomy and natural sciences, and the activities we are exposed to are so relevant and easily transferable to our natural science classes.”

The fourth and final part of the short course delved into the Natural Science knowledge area called Life and Living (life sciences). The session was facilitated by Dawn Faroe and Rushda Benjamin. Teachers were engaged from the start of the session with live plants cells under the microscope, specimens of different animals, food chains with specimens of real animals and plants, creating nests and other habitats of animals, extracting chlorophyll from leaves, testing for starch, etc, as some of the science activities conducted (in and around load-shedding). Teachers were constructively engaged through inquiry-based activities in a hands-on creative space. The activities were specifically developed to allow ease of application in teachers’ everyday natural science classes. The excitement and enthusiasm of teachers were captured by comments such as “I can’t wait to do this in my class”.