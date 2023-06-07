SA star Nandi Madida is the new host of Apple Music 1’s Africa Now Radio

SA celebrity Nandi Madida

‘I proudly joined the team because they believe in the continent so much’

South African actress and singer Nandi Madida has joined Apple Music, taking the reins over as the new host of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1. Her debut show was on Friday 2 June. Listeners can tune in to her show on apple.co/_AfricaNow.

Now in its fourth season, Africa Now Radio — Apple Music’s first global African music radio show — has featured exclusive interviews with Africa’s biggest stars, including Davido, Stonebwoy, Diamond Platnumz, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Nasty C, Rema, Ayra Starr, Asake, Omah Lay and many more of the boldest and brightest musical and production talent on the continent.

Africa Now Radio has featured over 130 cover stars, debuted over 650 new releases, and introduced Apple Music subscribers worldwide to over 130 of Africa’s hottest new artists, from Gyakie to CKay to Lloyiso to Uncle Waffles and Pabi Cooper. Based on Apple Music’s Africa Now playlist, Africa Now Radio with Madida will continue to showcase the latest African sounds, be it Amapiano, Afrobeats, highlife, Alte, house, hip-hop, bongo flava or kuduro. Its new forms of African popular music fuse traditional and contemporary sensibilities, morphing into hybridised sonic fragments that connect Joburg to Nairobi via Lagos and Accra.

Madida has become an international sensation, known for her infectious and uplifting personality, her steadfast professionalism and her irrefutable beauty. After starring in Black Is King directed by pop icon Beyoncé, Madida was handpicked to play Nala. Her latest single Organic champions self-belief and self-worth under a new deal with Sony Music Africa. Her love for presenting began at the tender age of 15 and from there she progressed to Afropunk’s Main Stage in Brooklyn.

“What a time to be alive on this beautiful continent,” Madida told Apple Music. “I am just, if anything, grateful to witness Africa getting its long overdue credit. We are not only the cradle of humankind but also the cradle of music, and I’m excited to celebrate Pan-Africanism with Apple Music 1’s global audience and see the trajectory of African artists! I am a cheerleader of that movement and will ensure that I support it in any way that I can, and to shine a light on it!”

She added: “Apple Music has always been at the forefront of supporting African emerging artists, so it is not necessarily doing anything different, but it is ensuring that we continue that narrative and continue to give the recognition that these rising African artists deserve. That’s why I proudly joined the Africa Now Radio team, because if anything, they believe in the continent so much and have been doing it before it was popular.”

Apple revolutionised the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalogue of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world’s best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favourites while empowering the global artist community.

Apple Music is available in over 165 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com, plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music.

Africa Now Radio with Madida airs weekly on Fridays at 3pm in South Africa, at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcasts on Cool FM in Nigeria every Sunday at 6pm.