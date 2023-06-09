Unleashing potential: exploring the dimensions of utility management for world-class performance

Edwin Diender, Chief Innovation Officer of the Huawei Global Electric Digitalisation business unit

Innovative digital solutions are imperative in the electricity sector’s transition to sustainable energy

The connection between technology and utility performance within the electricity sector is becoming increasingly vital. That was the big takeaway from the Huawei-led session at the recent Enlit Africa Conference.

Leading the discussion was Edwin Diender, Chief Innovation Officer of the Huawei Global Electric Digitalisation business unit. The session provided valuable insights into the strategies necessary to achieve world-class utility performance, with a strong focus on optimising processes, introducing innovative products, and empowering the workforce.

The discourse primarily focused on the measurement of utility performance, which is categorised into three key areas: technical, commercial and topical. Parameters such as reliability, connectivity and affordability were identified as crucial factors in attaining exceptional utility performance. Given the energy industry’s challenges in transitioning towards sustainable energy and decarbonisation, innovative digital solutions are imperative to drive improvements in utility performance and establish new industry benchmarks.

Diender delved into the significant role of digital technologies in the energy industry’s ongoing digital journey towards carbon neutrality. The vision is to create a universal framework akin to a Rubik’s Cube, seamlessly integrating digital elements into the overall structure of the worldwide web of energy. Huawei aims to leverage its expertise and experience from the worldwide web of computing to revolutionise the energy sector.

As a platinum sponsor of the event and a global leader in ICT infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei is actively embarking on a digital journey to transform the electricity network into a worldwide web of energy. Their mission is to bring digital connectivity and intelligence to individuals, homes and organisations across the globe. Recognising the pivotal role of digital solutions for the power grid, Huawei has established the Electric Power Digitalisation Division and adopted a holistic approach to excel in digital and mobile technology initiatives.

Collaboration and partnerships lie at the heart of Huawei’s strategy. It works closely with stakeholders in power generation, transmission and distribution to develop intelligent digital energy solutions. Leveraging its global presence and wealth of experience, Huawei tailors technologies and features to specific domains, maximising the effectiveness of existing digital assets and accelerating their digital journey.

Huawei’s practical implementations are rooted in real-life cases and experiences, underscoring their commitment to tangible progress. Notably, its collaboration with the Southern State Grid of China demonstrated the successful use of digital technology in automating infrastructure fault detection, resulting in significant improvements in operational efficiency.

Huawei’s futuristic exhibition at the Enlit Africa conference drew the attention of more than 500 attendees, who eagerly explored their innovative products and solutions. This enthusiastic response reflects the industry’s recognition of Huawei’s expertise and the value it brings to the table.

Throughout its digital journey, Huawei adheres to indicators that prioritise security, efficiency and sustainability. This ongoing process is characterised by continuous programmes and initiatives, necessitating sufficient funding and financing. Huawei’s unwavering commitment to exploring new possibilities, connecting with like-minded individuals, and leveraging existing technologies – including commercial off-the-shelf solutions – accelerates the progress towards transformative utility performance.

Safety and security remain paramount for Huawei, addressing both the physical and digital aspects of its solutions. Its approach to technology adoption is driven by the goal of enhancing existing capabilities while ensuring sustainability to contribute to long-term and responsible development.

Importantly, Huawei’s digital journey is firmly grounded in practical experiences and tangible progress rather than mere theoretical concepts. With the necessary foundations already established, the electric power industry is positioned effectively within the transformative value chain. By customising solutions from other domains, such as smart campuses, Huawei ensures that its digital services enhance efficiency in daily operations while prioritising safety and security in the electric power industry.

https://e.huawei.com/za/

https://e.huawei.com/za/products-and-solutions