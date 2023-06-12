‘To all young South Africans, may you be bold to do what others might not have yet tried’ 

UP VC and Principal Professor Tawana Kupe

A message from UP VC and Principal Prof Tawana Kupe

It is a great honour for me to congratulate the 2023 cohort of 200 young South Africans who are making their mark and making an impact on our society in so many different ways. This is an opportunity to pause, look back and admire the view — acknowledging the steep mountains you’ve no doubt climbed in order to get to where you are right now, as some of South Africa’s brightest young minds. Your journey is far from over. In fact, it’s really just begun but this is a moment to celebrate the excellence you’ve achieved as you prepare for your future path towards continued success. Thank you for your hard work and for being an inspiration to the many young people who will follow in your footsteps!

As I was reflecting on the 200 Young South Africans project, and the exemplary young individuals that have graced this distinguished list over the past 18 years, I started to wonder about what it is that makes a person a top achiever. Our Young South Africans hail from vastly different backgrounds and cultures, and the playing field has been far from level. Their interests, talents and skills vary dramatically, and yet, they can equally share the category marked “success”. What is it that we can perhaps learn from people who have made achievement seem easy — are there behaviours or a mindset that we might be able to tap into in order to reach our own goals?

Ruth Gotian is a leadership coach, educator and social scientist who does exactly that; studying high achievers in order to learn about their mindsets and practices. According to Gotian, high achievers share the same four attributes: an intrinsic motivation, perseverance, a strong foundation, and constantly being open to learning, especially through informal means. As for what makes a strong foundation, Gotian says that in practice this looks like people continuing to do what worked for them early in their career – even after achieving success. For example, a musician or football player will continue to practice their skills daily. Sticking to the fundamentals, or perfecting what you’re already good at, can go a long way.

When self-doubt creeps in, as it often will, regardless of one’s level of accomplishment, Gotian says that high achievers make sure that they surround themselves with people who believe in them more than they believe in themselves. The end result is that self-doubt recedes when others consistently show their support. Another defining characteristic that Gotian noted among the high achievers she interviewed was that of being prepared to take strategic risks. She said that they feared not trying more than they feared failing. They understand that failure is part of the learning process. Ultimately, Gotian wanted to show that success is not just “for other people” — it can be learned through following these practices.

As the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Pretoria (UP), I am well versed with the hard work and strategic practices that go into building towards a successful outcome. The University is now in the final phase of UP2025, a strategy which falls in line with our long-term blueprint to guide the University as a national asset in its responses to regional, national, continental and global challenges and priorities. As part of this plan, we have been moving towards re-imagining and re-positioning UP as a leading research-intensive university in Africa, recognised internationally for its quality, relevance,and impact, and also for developing people, creating knowledge and making a difference locally and globally.

We recognised that, as the challenges and complexities of our disrupted times do not come neatly packaged to fit into silos, boundaries, and borders, of academic disciplines and nations, transdisciplinary and interdisciplinary research approaches offer the best opportunity to co-create new knowledge and find solutions to the world’s most pressing problems.

Our five transdisciplinary hubs include Engineering 4.0, Innovation [email protected], the Javett-UP Art Centre, the Future Africa Institute and the Centre for the Future of Work. The outcomes of our impactful research reach far and wide — whether it be a study on the “eating habits” of black holes or the discovery of a potent chemical compound that could possibly treat and even eliminate malaria, UP researchers are increasingly being recognised as leading scholars in their field. Much of our research is done in collaboration with global partners, given the significant benefits of being able to pool expertise and resources and foster learning. Technology has opened up opportunities for collaboration never before dreamed of, and, as a silver lining to the otherwise tragic Covid-19 pandemic, we have been able to harness its potential in wonderful ways.

Being in partnership with over 3 000 institutions across 70 countries is of course a feather in our cap, but, more importantly, it means that we are strongly experienced as key drivers and collaborative agents of change. Given the global environmental crisis, it makes sense that some of the University of Pretoria’s main research focus areas include agriculture and sustainable food systems, climate change, energy and water. Through the Future Africa Institute, we are well on our way towards fostering the next generation of science leaders who are working together as part of international research networks to tackle the challenges that hamper transformation towards a prosperous, equitable and sustainable future in Africa and for our planet.

These efforts are in line with our firm belief that we are a resource and an asset to our country, continent and the world, and that even more important than knowledge production is the wisdom and responsibility to apply our knowledge and skills to the benefit of all. Locally, it goes without saying that we face myriad challenges, which manifest most noticeably in the unacceptably high rate of unemployment and the dignity-robbing poverty which grips a large part of our society. While our circumstances can threaten to overwhelm us, when I look at the University of Pretoria, which can be seen as a microcosm of South African society in many ways, I am astounded by the commitment to social responsibility that I see, and its substantial impact. There are hundreds of programmes and areas where students and staff are working towards creating a society where each and every person lives well above the poverty line.

Success in higher education is defined in many ways, and while rankings are not necessarily the best or only way, we are grateful for the recognition awarded by many of these international systems. The University of Pretoria recently ranked 69th globally in the 2023 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, which measures work towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This position represents a climb from 2022, despite increased competition from 1 410 participating universities to 1 705 out of 115 countries. Carefully calibrated indicators for each participating university were measured to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching. This ranking is very much in line with our strategy to deliver greater societal impact and to contribute to sustainable futures for humanity and our planet.

To all young South Africans, not only those who have been officially recognised this year: may you mark out for yourself what success looks like; may you persevere on the path, perfecting and growing your skill set; and may you be bold to do what others might not have yet tried. Good luck!

