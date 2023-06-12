Xiaomi’s accessible Wearables

Get the fitness tech you need without breaking the bank

Technology is changing every area of ​​our lives, and among the market trends with high growth projections is wearable technology. As the name implies, wearables are items that can be worn and they are usually connected to the internet, sending data to software that works in the cloud and returning information in usable, useful formats. Wearables are also becoming fashion statements in themselves — which self-respecting cyclist would be seen without one?

The industries that are presently leading the wearable technology segment are those connected with sports and healthcare. With wearables, patients can now collect their own health data and report it in a digital format, eliminating the need for in-person appointments. But it is sport that is leading the demand for wearables, with their ability to enhance the performance of athletes and those who wish to lead active lifestyles. Sports wearable devices are not only changing how athletes approach their training — they are changing the entire industry.

The market is understandably flooded with wearable products of every description to meet this demand, but few can match what Xiaomi can offer in terms of how much tech is packed into their devices, how reliable they are, and most importantly, how affordable the Xiaomi wearables are.

Xiaomi’s range of wearable tech products are highly accessible, even for the average South African. Their entry-level products are great for beginners or people wanting to monitor essentials such as their heart rate without breaking the bank on unnecessary frills. And if you’re looking for a watch that has it all, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active brings a wealth of tech and style to the range, while still remaining accessible to most.

Redmi Smart Band 2 (BHR6921AP)

This Redmi wearable is packed with the latest great features, while remaining highly accessible for most South Africans 30+ workout/fitness modes, suitable for amateur athletes Sleep monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, & heart rate monitoring

Long-lasting battery lasts up to six days during rigorous workout use or 14 days during typical, standard use

Lightweight, customisable and crystal-clear display with modern design

The Mi Fitness App is compatible with STRAVA & Apple Health RRP – R699 Buy the Redmi Smart Band 2 on Takealot now.



Xiaomi Smart Band 7 (BHR6008GL)

This wearable offers even more tech in the fitness wearable space, but still has a highly attractive price Over 110+ workout/fitness modes Adds even more health indicators (stress, deep breath, personal activity index, et cetera) Improved battery life, and more The Mi Fitness App is compatible with STRAVA & Apple Health RRP – R999



Redmi Watch 2 Lite (BHR5436GL)

50m water resistant A host of extra features, such as GPS chip, improved battery life, and more Accelerometer, heart rate, gyro, compass, SpO2 The Mi Fitness App is compatible with STRAVA & Apple Health RRP – R1 299



Xiaomi Watch S1 Active (BHR5380GL)

AMOLED high-res display

117 fitness modes, 19 professional modes, improved battery life

Bluetooth phone call

Dual-band GPS

NFT cashless payments

Exquisite metal bezel build, multi-channel PPG bio-sensors, Alexa voice assistant, and more Definitely a more enthusiast product, but still very accessible

The Mi Fitness App is compatible with STRAVA & Apple Health RRP – R3 399



Available online from Takealot and in-store Incredible Connection, HiFi Corp and Makro.