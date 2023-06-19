New high-speed train helps Laos make National Geographic’s ‘best of the world’ list 2023

The Boten-Vientiane railway and eVisa are creating the hottest new tourist destination in Southeast Asia

Laos has been included on the list of best destinations in the world for 2023 compiled by National Geographic. The country’s new high-speed railway has been cited as one of the main factors in making Laos more accessible to visitors.

The Boten-Vientiane railway officially opened on 3 December 2021. It connects the major cities of Vientiane and Luang Prabang, making travel between the two faster than at any other time in history.

The line terminates on the northern border in China, connecting to the Chinese rail system at Yuxi-Mohan. This means that the railway gives Laos a new international connection, as well as improving the infrastructure within the country.

Laos (officially named “the Lao People’s Democratic Republic”) has also made authorising a trip easy for the majority of international travellers by setting up an online visa service. To visit as a tourist, nationals of most countries simply have to fill in a Laos eVisa application form, which can be done on any computer or device with an internet connection.

Between the eVisa and the new railway, which will continue to expand, Laos is setting itself up to be the hottest new tourist destination in Southeast Asia.

Over the past year, the high-speed railway has seen over a million passengers board its trains. As expected, many of the riders are tourists taking advantage of the country’s newfound accessibility.

The train, which travels at up to 160km/h, is so popular that it is sometimes hard to get tickets. However, it is still early days, and as the railway continues to expand, it is likely that an increase in the number of services and improved ticket-booking systems will be implemented.

The project, bankrolled and built by the Chinese, spans 260 miles, including 75 tunnels and 167 bridges.

It has caught the attention of National Geographic, which added Laos to its “Best of the world: 35 destinations for 2023 and beyond” list.

According to the article, the bullet train has been named after the ancient name for Laos itself: Lane Xang, meaning “kingdom of a million elephants”.

The railway is projected to boost tourism in Laos, especially once China lowers its Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The only landlocked country in Southeast Asia, Laos has traditionally been less popular as a destination than its neighbouring nations of Thailand and Vietnam.

However, it has many of the same features that make all of these countries well worth visiting. Ancient temples, lush jungles, breathtaking landscapes, a warm climate, fascinating history and culture, delicious cuisine, and low prices all appeal to tourists and backpackers searching for an exotic experience.

Laos also has some sites that are incredibly unique, from giant golden stupas to a secret wartime cave city.

The ancient city and ex-imperial capital of Luang Prabang is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, listed for its “unique and remarkably well-preserved townscape”, which blends traditional Laotian architecture with European colonial buildings.

Both the French colonial structures and the traditional wooden temples and monasteries are impressive in their own rights. The small city lies nestled between mountains whose slopes are covered in lush tropical vegetation. The vistas from Mount Phou Si over the Mekong River capture the beauty of the place.

Laos’s capital Vientiane, while being a little larger and busier than Luang Prabang, is still surprisingly calm and laid-back compared to the bustle of other Southeast Asian cities like Bangkok or Hanoi.

The iconic golden stupa of Pha That Luang — the emblem of Laos — is found here, as are many Buddhist temples.

The Boten-Vientiane railway provides a connection between these key cities; there are stations at Vang Vieng, Muang Xay and Nateuy and many others.

Future plans include the expansion of the railway southwards towards Thailand. There are provisions to link it to the Bangkok–Nong Khai high-speed railway in Thailand after the construction of a new bridge across the Mekong.

However, since the existing Thai Northeastern Line link from Bangkok to Thanaleng uses a different rail gauge, this issue will have to be overcome to connect Laos’s railway to Thailand’s.

Once Laos’s rail system is linked with Thailand’s, this will complete the central line of the Kunming–Singapore railway. This ambitious project aims to connect all the countries in mainland Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and southern China.

If this comes to fruition, it will be possible to travel by train between all of these countries, with Laos being an important hub. This would bring an even greater boost to tourism in the country.

Until then, the nation will continue to benefit from the current Boten-Vientiane line, with greater accessibility and connections to the wonders the country holds.