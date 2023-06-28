Naspers delivers against strategic objectives and is on track to achieve profitability target

In the last year good progress has been made across all of the Group’s strategic objectives

Please note: Group results are shown on a consolidated basis from continuing operations excluding OLX Autos unless stated otherwise. These numbers differ from IFRS disclosures where certain OLX Autos business units are still included in continuing operations as their exit has yet to be finalised. All growth percentages shown here are in local currency terms, adjusted for acquisitions and disposals unless otherwise stated.

In the second half of the year, the Group made significant progress delivering on its strategic priorities, positioning it well for long-term value creation. The ongoing open-ended repurchase programme is creating significant value for shareholders and actions taken in H2 to streamline operations have improved profitability. The Group has increased confidence in achieving its H1 2025 profit ambition, while continuing to deliver high growth.

Headlines

• Announcement of proposed transaction to simplify the Group ownership structure through the removal of the cross-holding between Naspers and Prosus, allowing open-ended buyback to continue.

• Sustained revenue growth across core segments, well ahead of sector peers

Strong revenue growth of 36% across four core segments of Food Delivery, Classifieds, Payments and Fintech, and Edtech (excluding e-tail)

Overall, growth in consolidated Ecommerce revenue was 15%, with strong growth in the core segments partially offset by a decline in the Group’s consolidated e-tail business

• On track towards H1 FY25 profitability target

Significant steps taken to drive profitability include streamlining operations, cost and headcount reductions and the exit of OLX Autos

Margin improvement of 6% in H2

Continued targeted investment in high-growth opportunities

• Open-ended buyback programme unlocked US$29bn in shareholder value from launch to 31 March 2023

Buyback delivered 5% NAV per share growth

US$10.5 billion of shares in Naspers and Prosus repurchased

• Strengthened and flexible balance sheet provides strategic advantage

Central cash of US$15.1bn

Bolstered by US$4.7bn Meituan share distribution.

Bob van Dijk, Group CEO, Prosus and Naspers, commented: “During the last 12 months we have made good progress across all of our strategic objectives. Against a challenging backdrop, the Ecommerce portfolio has performed well and the open-ended buy-back programme is driving improved NAV per share. Today, we announced plans to simplify our ownership structure by removing the cross-holding between Naspers and Prosus which allows the continuation of the share repurchase programme. There is much more to do, but we are on a good trajectory, we have strong momentum and remain confident in our commitment to achieve profitability in our Ecommerce portfolio during the first half of 2025.”

Simplification of ownership structure

The removal of the cross-holding simplifies the Group and enables the continuation of the share repurchase programme at the Naspers level. The transaction will be affected by both Naspers and Prosus issuing shares to their existing shareholders. Naspers and Prosus will waive their rights to participate in the respective capitalisation issue of new Prosus or Naspers shares. This will result in:

o Naspers’s direct ownership in Prosus aligning to its current economic ownership of 43%

o The remaining 57% ownership of Prosus being held by the Prosus free float, consistent with their current economic ownership of Prosus

o No change in Naspers voting interest in Prosus of 72%

o Prosus remains a subsidiary of Naspers. Naspers will remain JSE listed and a South African domiciled and tax resident company.

Prosus will remain a controlled foreign company of Naspers for South African tax purposes and retain its listing in the Netherlands.

For full details on the Proposed Transaction please visit our website.

Group performance

Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO, Prosus and Naspers, commented: “Naspers is on a firm footing to deliver continued value for shareholders. Our Ecommerce businesses are scaling at pace, with sustained revenue growth well ahead of our peers. During the year, we have streamlined our operations and reduced costs. These actions have taken hold, and we’ve reached a turning point in profitability, with iFood’s restaurant business, our Indian payments business and core classifieds are all profitable. Our strengthened balance sheet, liquidity and improving free cash flow enable us to continue investing in high growth opportunities and are an advantage in the current environment.”

Robust growth and strong execution across Ecommerce portfolio

Consolidated Ecommerce revenue from our four core segments was strong at 36%, partly offset by a tougher trading environment in our e-tail business to deliver consolidated Group revenue growth of 16% to US$4.9bn. Trading losses in H2 decreased by 43% from H1. The established businesses are all profitable and these losses are a result of targeted investment in high-growth earlier stage initiatives such as quick commerce and grocery delivery, credit and innovation in our Edtech segment.

Classifieds – OLX Group: sustained growth and improved profitability in core classifieds (in May 2022, the Group announced its intention to exit Avito. The disposal of Avito was concluded in October 2022. Avito is now treated as a discontinued operation in the financial results).

Core classifieds consolidated revenue grew 15% despite the impact of the Ukraine conflict. Excluding Ukraine revenues grew 20%.

Trading profit margin, excluding Ukraine, was 19%, a 6 percentage point improvement on the prior year.

In March 2023, a decision was taken to exit the OLX Autos business, with completion expected during FY24.

Food Delivery: Market-leading revenue growth with meaningful improvement in profitability

iFood’s core restaurant businesses grew Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) by 14% and revenue 24%, leading to a trading profit of US$94m, with an 8% trading margin.

Targeted investment in grocery and quick commerce drove a 64% increase in GMV from all new initiatives, with revenue up 475%

Delivery Hero grew GMV by 18% to €44.6bn on a pro-forma basis and improved adjusted EBITDA margin (as percentage of GMV) by -1.4% (prior period: -2.9%).

Swiggy grew GMV by 58%, with the business announcing that its core restaurant business turned profitable in March 2023.

Payments & Fintech – PayU: Strong overall performance, with Indian Payments Service Provider (PSP) business profitable and significant growth in Indian credit business

Consolidated revenue increased 52% to US$903m as Total Payment Volume (TPV) in the core PSP business grew 39%.

Indian PSP business profitable, with TPV up 44%.

Indian credit business grew its loan book by 112% with revenue up 221%.

Consolidated trading losses of US$83m impacted by a one-off provision of US$23m at Global Payments Organisation.

Edtech: Solid growth in majority-owned platforms, with continued investment impacting segment profitability

Consolidated revenue increased 21% to US$134m with trading losses of US$131m as a result of investment in technology including AI, and international expansion.

Stack Overflow grew total bookings by 37% and revenues by 20% and GoodHabitz grew enterprise customers by 18% and revenue by 24%.

Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, South Africa CEO, Naspers, commented: “Our local businesses continue to grow and innovate, reflecting the evolving consumer needs they fulfil and the immense potential of technology to shape South Africa’s economic landscape. We recognise the important role of private-public collaboration in driving inclusive growth and we are committed to playing our part by enabling local businesses, supporting supply chains and employment through our South African platforms”.

South African businesses

Takealot Group grew GMV by 13% and revenue by 12%, with strong performance at Mr D, where GMV grew 11% and revenue was up 17%.

Media24 delivered revenue of US$207 million, with a trading profit of US$5m, despite investment in ecommerce infrastructure.

Naspers Labs: equipping young South Africans with digital skills, job readiness training, and employment opportunities.

To date, Naspers Labs has trained 3 956 young people in various tech roles such as cyber security, data science, software development and AI, among others.

Through its extensive network of partners, 3 920 youth have been placed in tech and tech-enabled jobs and supported 33 micro entrepreneurs.

