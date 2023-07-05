Cycling spirit and heroes’ glory in the Tissot T Race Cycling series

It is only through precision and passion that great champions and unique watches can be forged

Created in honour of the heroes of the peloton — the elite riders who inspire cyclists across the globe — the new generation of Tissot T-Race Cycling comes in two special editions: Tour de France and Vuelta a España. Tissot, timing emotions since 1853, partners these twov legendary races as the Official Timekeeper.

It is only through precision and passion that great champions and unique watches can be forged. “Time is everything,” says three-time Vuelta a Espana winner and Olympic champion Primož Roglič. “I try to be in the moment. I give absolutely everything to make the most of that moment.” It is no surprise that Roglič is a Tissot ambassador.

A spirited design

The 2023 edition of the Tissot T-Race Cycling timepiece blends a classic look and design, while still being inspired by the sport. The pushers reflect brake levers while the hands represent spokes. The lugs are levitated to reference the lightness of racing bike frames, the crown and case-back are reminiscent of the cassette, while the middle ring of the watch’ s case is made of carbon. The race logos are engraved on the case-backs and the colours of each event (yellow for Tour de France and red for La Vuelta) are represented on the second hands’ crowns and the strap.

A watch with several uses

This year and for the first time, two different straps will accompany the T-Race Cycling. There’s the silicone strap, bearing the colour of the races in which Tissot is a partner, but also a perforated leather strap that reflects the handlebar grips of Tour bikes.

Both are equipped with quick-release technology and allow the wearer to change his or her style as quickly as changing gears on a bike. Sober and discreet or flashy and comfortable, the watch adapts to suit the situation without ever losing its sporty look.

Dressed for the occasion

To further personalise the experience of its customers, Tissot has created a special sleeve for the T-Race Cycling watch box. Each sleeve is in the colour of its respective event and further highlights the special edition aspect of this series. As in professional cycling, every detail counts.

As this year’s Tour rolls towards the Champs Elysés at the end of July, people across the world will be thrilled and inspired. This is the watch for them.

Features

About Tissot

