Nedbank Children’s Affinity programme explained

Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank, answers questions about this worthy cause

Please provide us with an overview of the Nedbank Children’s Affinity programme and shed some light on your involvement with it?

The Nedbank Children’s Affinity Programme is one of four multi-award-winning programmes of one of the largest banks in South Africa — the other programmes being the Green Affinity, the Arts Affinity and the Sport Affinity. Since its inception in 1990 the Nedbank Affinity programme has donated more than R516 million in support of needy, vulnerable and orphaned children; the arts, culture and heritage; sport development; and the environment.

Nedbank has also donated R128 million to support the children of South Africa through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund since its inception in mid-2005.

The Fund has identified priority focus areas to be addressed by relevant interventions, which include housing and sanitation, malnutrition, child abuse, youth unemployment and disability, which are supported by the Nedbank Children’s Affinity programme. The focus areas have since been clustered into three overarching programmes: Child Survival and Development, Child Safety and Protection and Youth Leadership.

The purpose of the Nedbank Children’s Affinity programme is designed to address the social and economic challenges faced by children in South Africa. It aims to make a positive and sustainable impact on their lives by partnering with reputable organisations and implementing effective projects.

My role is to ensure that the programme continues to donate to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund clients investing and savings with Nedbank, and also donating their Greenbacks to the Fund. Direct donations are also encouraged to ensure that we continuously improve the wellbeing of the children of Southern Africa. By opening a Nedbank investment or savings account and linking it to the Children’s Affinity programme, clients are able to uplift disadvantaged children in South Africa.

By partnering with reputable organisations, raising funds through various channels, and implementing impactful projects, the programme strives to make a positive and sustainable difference in the lives of these children. The ultimate goal is to address the social and economic challenges they face and contribute to their overall wellbeing and development.

Could you provide more details about the Nelson Mandela Children’s Celebration, which encourages individuals to walk in Mandela’s footsteps and exemplify his dedication to serving others during International Mandela Month and beyond?

This year, we commemorated 10 years since the passing of our founder Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, in line with our theme Gone but Not Forgotten — A Legacy in Action. The Children’s Walk on 15 July 2023 began at the Fund’s flagship project the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital. It finished off at the Johannesburg Zoo where guests, including child beneficiaries of the Fund, were treated to some entertainment in memory of Madiba. The wellbeing of children was a cause close to his heart.

Nedbank as headline sponsor of the event is proud to be part of such a fantastic initiative that supports the work of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and the Hospital. The celebration is an extension of our work with the Fund to ensure that we improve the wellbeing of the children of South Africa.

Who is the fund specifically established to support and care for?

The Fund’s projects focus on:

Child Survival and Development – First 1 000 Days of Life. With child mortality being labelled as a critical health issue as a result of malnutrition, lack of immunisation and access of mothers and children to medical services and healthcare, the first 1 000 days of life became an important area for the Fund to focus on.

Child Safety and Protection – Safe Schools. This programme is aimed at ensuring child safety in schools and communities. The Fund has drawn on its experience in this area and from various subject matter specialists. Violence in schools manifests itself in numerous forms such as corporal punishment, bullying and sexual abuse.

Youth Leadership – Youth Think Tanks. The Youth Leadership Programme is intended to respond to the many challenges that young people are confronted with throughout South Africa. These challenges include a high rate of unemployment, poverty, crime and substance abuse. Unemployment affects a wide range of young people, from matriculants to graduates.

Sustainable Livelihoods Project – (SLP)

The Fund’s Sustainable Livelihoods Project (SLP) was introduced to address poverty experienced by families, especially in areas that have been identified by the government as nodal points. These are areas that have a high rate of unemployment, low production because of various reasons and are often isolated in terms of securing basic services. The SLP aims to strengthen families and communities to cope with the situation of vulnerability while creating a better life and brighter future for the children.

Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital (NMCH)

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital (NMCH) has been operating since June 2017. It is the second dedicated children’s hospital in Southern Africa and the first in Gauteng. The facility treats children in need of surgical and life-saving interventions as a result of complex illnesses. NMCH offers the following critical services: Neonatal and Paediatric Intensive Care Units (the largest in the country), Cardiology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Neurosurgery, General Surgery, ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) and Renal Services including Dialysis supported by Diagnostic Radiology, Anaesthesia and Allied Health Services.

How can people participate in the Children’s Affinity programme?

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund typically provides multiple channels through which individuals can contribute. Some common methods of donating to charitable organisations include:

Open a Nedbank Children’s Affinity savings or investment account:

Apply online

Call us on 0860 555 111

Visit a Nedbank branch

How to donate:

Donate your Greenbacks to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund via the Nedbank Money app; or donate directly to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund by depositing an amount into its Nedbank account number 1284102823.

Where can readers find more information about this incredible initiative?

Visit the Nedbank website as well as the Nelson Mandela Childrens Fund website.